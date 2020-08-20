Ten ECU football players have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven residents of Clement Hall have tested positive, the university announced Thursday, the same day NC State announced it will move all undergraduate classes online.
East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert paused all football activities indefinitely as a result of the positive cases, the athletics department announced, this with the season opener scheduled with Marshall three weeks away.
At least 30 new cases have now been reported at ECU this week as campus officials have worked to maintain in-person instruction. Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson has urged students and staff to wear masks and stay safe and campus police have broken up dozens of parties.
A statement issued by UNC System President Peter Hans following the announcement by NC State University blamed the outbreaks on a few irresponsible students.
“Over the spring and summer every institution prepared for the fall semester under the guidance of well-known public health officials," Hans said. "The planning reflected the fact that each university in the system is different — with diverse student populations, geographical locations, and varied social cultures. This hard work is being undermined by a very small number of students behaving irresponsibly off campus, which unfairly punishes the vast majority of their classmates who are following the rules."
Hans said the system will continue to work with campuses to provide a mix of online and in-person options as the pandemic persists.
The Pirate football outbreak is the second reported among the team, the first involving 23 players related to a gathering at a dorm in late July, Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail said Wednesday. The Clement outbreak is the second residence hall cluster reported since classes resumed Aug. 10; the first was reported Monday at Gateway Residence Hall.
All the individuals associated with the outbreaks have been identified and the university is working with the Pitt County Health Department to conduct contact tracing, an alert from the university said.
The tracing will include direct communication with anyone determined to have been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person was unmasked, the alert said. Those identified as close contacts will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.
ECU on Thursday did not announce plans to change campus operations as a result of the clusters. NC State announced it would begin online-only instruction for undergraduates starting Monday.
The announcement from comes one day after the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill halted physical instruction for undergrads. Several coronavirus outbreaks have occurred since classes began at both campuses on Aug. 10, the Associated Press reported.
“The majority of NC State’s course hours are already online, but the remaining in-person and hybrid classes will move to online-only instruction for the remainder of the fall semester,” NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson said in an email to students.
As of Wednesday, 95 N.C. State students and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since classes began, according to the university’s dashboard of coronavirus cases. UNC’s website reported 130 positive cases during the first week of classes, up sharply from 10 cases during the Aug. 3-9 move-in week.
ECU's coronavirus webpage, last updated Monday night, reported at least 57 students tested positive between Aug. 2-15. The university has not reported how many students were involved in the Gateway cluster, although county Health Director John Silvernail said Wednesday it was in the teens.
He also said multiple cases had been confirmed in at least two sororities. That brings the number of reported cases so far this week to more than 30.
N.C. State reported a cluster on Tuesday at an off-campus housing location, while UNC reported its fifth and sixth clusters on Wednesday.
Woodson said students are free to remain living on campus if they so choose, but they can also get reimbursed housing expenses if they decide to leave their dorms to return home with their families.
“If you choose to move home, you can cancel your University Housing contract with no penalty, and you will be reimbursed the prorated amount for housing and dining based on the number of days you lived on campus,” Woodson said.
UNC also guaranteed refunds to its students, many of whom have been asked to leave campus and return home if at all possible.
Woodson was disappointed with the state of the reopening and will work to resume in-person classes for its undergraduate students next year.
“We are not where we hoped to be today, but we’ll learn from this too, with the goal of returning fully and proudly to campus, as one Wolfpack, in the new year,” he said.
The number of new virus cases reported statewide on Thursday jumped to 1,972, up from 1,153 on Wednesday and 564 on Monday, which had been the lowed total of new cases since May 26. Fifty four new cases were reported in Pitt County on Thursday, up from just nine the day before, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Resources.