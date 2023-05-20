As lawmakers across the state and nation are considering universal school meal proposals, Pitt County Schools has announced that free breakfast and lunch will be available to students in more than 90% of its schools beginning next school year.
Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson told the Board of Education this week that three dozen schools in the district qualified to provide free meals for all students in the 2023-24 school year. Students at three schools — Chicod, Hope Middle and D.H. Conley High — will pay for breakfast and lunch unless their families qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Students at all other public schools in the county will eat free through Community Eligibility Provision, a federal program the provides meals for schools in low-income areas.
“Everybody in that school, no matter their income level, eats breakfast and lunch for free,” Wilson said, adding that schools also will be eligible to serve free after-school snacks. “It very much is needed.”
For the 2022-23 academic year, 23 of Pitt County’s public schools were designated as CEP schools, while students at about a dozen schools in the district were charged for meals. New to the free-lunch list for next school year are A.G. Cox, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, G.R. Whitfield, Innovation Early College, J.H. Rose, Ridgewood, South Central and Wintergreen schools.
“Our highest (previous number of CEP schools) has been 25,” Wilson said in an interview. “This is the largest group we’ve had.
“There is a higher need in the community because more people are reaching out for those (income) benefits.”
Following a price increase in June 2022, Pitt County Schools students at schools not covered by CEP currently pay $2.50 each for lunches and $1.25 for breakfasts. Wilson said that School Nutrition Services has not yet determined if it will need to request another price increase. But school districts including Wake County Schools are raising lunch prices next school year, citing rising costs of food.
Such increases follow a more than two-year period in which all students were permitted to eat free during the coronavirus pandemic. But since waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service expired last June, many schools have seen student meal debt soar.
A School Nutrition Association report, released in January, indicates more than 95% of districts surveyed across the nation are dealing with a challenge of unpaid meal debt, with more than 65% considering it a significant challenge. For the nearly 850 school districts that reported their current debt, the total of unpaid meals was more than $19 million, with some individual districts reporting debt of more than $1.5 million.
According to a report this month from Education North Carolina, unpaid student meal debt in the state stands at more than $3.3 million, with some districts reporting debt in excess of $100,000. The state House’s budget proposal includes nearly $8 million to cover meal debt. Schools are not allowed to use federal funds for this expense.
Wilson said Pitt County Schools cafeterias had about $65,000 in unpaid charges as of May 12. That figure is more than double the $25,000 in meal debt reported in October but is largely unchanged since February.
“We are doing much better with charges,” Wilson said. “We had some donations to help us bring it down during prom season so people could go to prom. We had big donations for the three high schools to go toward the seniors. That helped bring that number down a lot.”
In mid-February, lunch debt stood around $9,000 each at D.H. Conley and J.H. Rose high schools and was approaching $10,000 at South Central. Wilson expects that adding schools to the CEP list will result in lower meal debt for the 2023-24 school year.
“This should help,” she said. “We have 11 schools right now making charges. I don’t see us having these big charges (next year) like that.”
CEP, part of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, allows schools with high rates of poverty to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to students without requiring households to complete free-lunch applications. The eligibility is based on the number of students whose families participate in assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
In March, USDA proposed a rules change that would expand CEP by making free meals available at schools where 25% of students’ families qualify for such programs. The current threshold is 40%.
According to the Food Research and Action Center, the change, if approved, would mean some 9 million additional students in 20,000 schools would become eligible for free meals.
The nonprofit center, which works to combat poverty-related hunger in the U.S., reports that nine states have passed permanent or temporary school meal policies in the past year. Almost two dozen more, including North Carolina, have seen free school meals legislation introduced.