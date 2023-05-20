PCS Logo

As lawmakers across the state and nation are considering universal school meal proposals, Pitt County Schools has announced that free breakfast and lunch will be available to students in more than 90% of its schools beginning next school year.

Director of School Nutrition Services Gretchen Wilson told the Board of Education this week that three dozen schools in the district qualified to provide free meals for all students in the 2023-24 school year. Students at three schools — Chicod, Hope Middle and D.H. Conley High — will pay for breakfast and lunch unless their families qualify for free or reduced-price meals.


