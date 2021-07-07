CSX Railway

The CSX Railway crossing at Main Street in Winterville is among three that will be closed for several days for maintenance in July.

Several more railroad crossings will close along the CSX Transportation line between Greenville and Lenoir county in the coming days, a contractor announced. 

Southern Commercial Development, which provides traffic control and detour signage for CSX, announced the following schedule for closures on Wednesday.

  • Ernest Taylor Road between Weyerhaeuser Road and Hartsfield Drive in Ayden 6 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. July 16.
  • Queen Street, between Railroad Street and North Gordon Street between 6 a.m. Monday and 5 p.m. July 16.
  • The second entrance to the Dupont Plant north of Kinston 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23.
  • Middle Street between Capstone Lodge Lane and Grainger Station Road in Kinston between 6 a.m. Monday, July 19 and 5 p.m. Friday, July 23.
  • Regency Boulevard between Evans Street and South Memorial Drive between 6 a.m. July 26 and 5 p.m. July 30.

All the work will require total closure of the crossings, the announcement said, meaning no traffic will be allowed across the track until the work is complete at each location.

The closures will necessitate rerouting traffic. Signage will be in place marking detour routes, the announcement said.

Schedules are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen conditions, the announcement said. Motorists should anticipate extended travel times and delays and avoid the closure area if possible.

The railway company working on crossings at West Main Street in Winterville and Third Street in Ayden this week. Work at the crossing on West 14th Street in Greenville took place last week.

