A business owner who plans to open a record shop with entertainment space in downtown Greenville says a proposal to eliminate restrictions on alcohol sales would allow him to bring in additional revenue.
David Brown, owner of David’s Used Books and Records, said he needs the Greenville City Council to change a decade-old rule that prevents bars and nightclubs from opening within 500-feet of another bar or nightclub before he can sell bottles of beer and glasses of wine during events at his new shop.
When Councilman Will Bell recommended the change in late 2020, he said it would improve the quality of nightlife options by making it easier for businesses like martini bars to open. However, some think the change would allow the return of venues that contributed to an environment that saw vandalism and violence downtown including a drive-by shooting that killed two men in 2010.
Greenville officials have been working for months to create a policy that will allow businesses like Brown’s to benefit from the sale of alcohol while maintaining a safe atmosphere, Thomas Barnett, director of the city’s planning and development office, said this week. But there is a lot of work left to do, he said.
The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing Thursday on an amendment that would do away with the 500-foot rule and create other regulations drinking establishments must follow. Barnett said his office will ask the council to delay the hearing so staff can modify the plan to incorporate input gathered since the proposal was introduced, including input sessions held last month.
“The comments are generally across the board,” Barnett said. “We have people very concerned about the possibilities, going back to the old days, and then we have folks who think it’s time for us to loosen it up and have a go at a new business. Then we have folks in the middle trying to figure out how to get both sides to agree to a middle-of-the-road approach to allow a change to potentially happen.”
The council in March gave tentative approval to the draft ordinance and sent it to the planning and zoning commission for review and recommendation. The commission approved the draft with a split vote and recommended the council hold meetings to get public input. The council delayed action on the proposal and public input sessions were held in late July.
Brown, who will mark the 10th anniversary of David’s Used Books and Records on 107 E. Arlington Blvd. in November, doesn’t think eliminating the 500-foot rule will create problems.
“At that last meeting at the end of July, I wanted to say something to defend Greenville because everybody makes it out that Greenville was this horrible wild west, back in the day and people were getting shot on Fifth Street every night. No, that didn’t happen,” Brown said.
The 2010 double homicide was horrible, he said, but he never felt scared when going to clubs and bars along Fifth Street either before or after the shooting. “They always make it all that this rule saved Greenville and Greenville was all terrible and stuff — no,” Brown said.
The book and record store began as there was a resurgence in listening to vinyl records. In its early years, record sales made the business profitable, Brown said. He wants a downtown location because he has a lot of inventory in storage and needs more space to sell it.
His vision is to operate the downtown business as a record store during the day and beginning at 6 p.m. offer entertainment such as karaoke, an open mic night, poetry readings and live music. It will be during this time that Brown wants to sell beer and wine, he said.
Raleigh’s School Kids Records and the Pour House have a similar business model, Brown said. He sought advice from his current landlord, uptown booster Don Edwards, who agreed Greenville needed such a venue. Beer and wine sales are needed for an entertainment venue because it’s what people expect, Brown said.
“Literally everywhere you go they do it, all venues. Even the movie theater on Fire Tower has a bar now,” Brown said. “It’s always been a thing, it almost goes hand in hand — watch an entertaining show and having a drink. People like doing that.”
Not offering beer and wine equates to “leaving money on the table,” Brown said.
Brown already had to modify his plans since the 500-foot rule remains in place. He wanted to rent the former Bicycle Post location on Cotanche Street but without the revenue from wine and beer sales he worried about meeting the rent.
Instead, he is moving into a smaller space on West Fifth Street near Blackbeard Coffee because he can afford that rent without the alcohol sales.
Paul Adkison, founder and manager partner of Co-X Holdings, which is building an eight-story, 101-room hotel at 419 Evans St., has raised concerns about the rule change. He said this week he wants Brown’s record store to be successful and hopes other businesses, whether a spa or bar, to have similar success.
“We are very pro-business pro-entrepreneur,” Adkison said. “We want the record company to come down and have an event with live music and serve beer. That’s cool. We want a martini bar, we want a spa. And there needs to be a fair share of bars and dive bars but it just needs to be done in a manner consistent with good business.”
He believes ensuring good business will require a framework of rules governing activities.
“I would like to think we could open the 500-foot rule and take a laissez-faire approach to business that would sort it out,” Adkison said. “But that was done before in Greenville and it didn’t work. Now some people want to go back to that but I think we need to put (in) some framework.”
The city needs to ensure closing times are enforced so people aren’t spilling out on the streets at 3 a.m. Serving alcohol to underage patrons must be stopped and locations need to be monitored for drug sales, Adkison said. Eliminating these bad behaviors will keep the downtown area enjoyable for his hotel’s guests and people who already live in the downtown area.
Barnett said suggestions from the public include an earlier closing time, requiring some food sales, regulating cover charges and/or setting a minimum drink price
“Council has made it clear they don’t want to have anything to do with setting drink prices,” Barnett said.
The state General Assembly also changed some of the state’s rules, Barnett said. Private bars will no longer be allowed unless they are operated by a nonprofit organization, he said. Staff is further exploring what the city is and isn’t allowed to regulate under state law.
During the late July meeting, planning and development staff added a twist to the 500-foot rule discussion when they suggested adding three areas outside of the downtown: an area in northern Greenville near Easy Street; on Memorial Drive near Pitt Community College; and on Fire Tower Road between Charles and Arlington boulevards.
Barnett said including areas outside downtown was discussed by council previously, but firm direction was never given to staff. As community comments indicated a need to explore revisions to the current proposal, Chief Planner Chantae Goody began looking for areas that could accommodate the new rules.
“It doesn’t mean council will go for it, but it’s something council can consider,” Barnett said.
If there are substantive changes to the proposed ordinance, whether requiring minimum food sales or adding new areas, Barnett anticipates the proposed ordinance will again go before the planning and zoning commission for review and recommendation.
He said the goal is to bring the council a new proposal in September but it could be later. The council also has to hold a public hearing before voting on the proposal.
“It will be some months before any changes in the law are enacted,” Barnett said.