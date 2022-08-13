David Brown

David Brown, owner of David’s Used Books & Records, wants to open a record store with entertainment space in downtown Greenville. The city’s current 500-foot rule, however, will prevent him from selling beer and wine during performances at the store.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

A business owner who plans to open a record shop with entertainment space in downtown Greenville says a proposal to eliminate restrictions on alcohol sales would allow him to bring in additional revenue.

David Brown, owner of David’s Used Books and Records, said he needs the Greenville City Council to change a decade-old rule that prevents bars and nightclubs from opening within 500-feet of another bar or nightclub before he can sell bottles of beer and glasses of wine during events at his new shop.


