The UNC Board of Governors is leaning into the idea that East Carolina University and four other UNC System schools can admit more out-of-state students in the coming years.

The governing body of the University of North Carolina system met in Greenville this week where ECU is working a multi-pronged approach to keep enrollment climbing as the college-age population declines. One aspect of the effort is to recruit applicants from outside of North Carolina.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.