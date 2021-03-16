The county’s public schools students will be able to return to campus for weekly instruction after spring break, under a plan approved by the school board Monday.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted unanimously to allow middle and high school students to return to classes beginning April 13 with minimal social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The vote, during a special called meeting, comes four days after the school reopening bill was signed into law.
“We’re actually doing everything in this bill,” Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said of Senate Bill 220, which requires public school districts across the state to provide the option of in-person instruction. “Hopefully what this will do is give our middle school and high school students the opportunity to double the amount of face-to-face instruction.”
The change will allow middle and high school students to return to four days each week of in-person instruction similar to a model adopted for elementary students in October. Remote learning will continue on Mondays through the end of the school year for all grade levels.
Lenker, who recommended the change, said he expects to see districts throughout the area adopt similar plans to offer more opportunities for in-person learning.
Board of Education District 6 representative Worth Forbes made the motion to approve the recommendation, with a second from District 9 representative Benjie Forrest. Both have been outspoken about their support for returning students to the classroom.
N.C. Sen. Don Davis, who was among four state legislators attending a school board workshop meeting earlier Monday, expressed his support for in-person instruction.
“I would simply say we can and should get the students back as much as practical in the state for in-person learning,” he said.
Full-time virtual attendance is still an option for families. Lenker said that about 75 percent of the district’s 23,000 students are currently attending classes on campus, at least part time.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said that the school board decision eliminates the A/B week option that has been in effect at some schools since classes resumed in August 2020. When school resumes after Easter, students will attend classes on campus each Tuesday through Thursday, or they will be full-time virtual students. There is no option for alternating in-person and remote learning, Johnson said.
April 12 will be a teacher workday for middle and high school students but will remain a remote learning day for elementary learners. Pitt County Schools’ early college high schools’ students will return to weekly in-person instruction on April 5, operating face-to-face Mondays-Thursdays.
Monday’s school board decision came one year after the March 15, 2020, emergency session that followed Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order to close all public schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Bill 220 prohibits the governor from ordering a statewide closure, restriction or reduction of the operation of schools in a single executive order.
The legislation requires schools to provide in-person instruction with minimal social distancing for elementary school students, an option that has been available to Pitt County and other districts across the state since October. But limits on classroom capacity continued in middle and high schools remained until the most recent legislation.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty, who serves as chief development and programs officer for Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, said recent studies indicate that 6 feet of distancing may not be necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“My understanding is that science has found that 3-foot distancing is just as effective for people under the age of 18 as 6 feet,” she said.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said it is important to note that distancing is the only change the board approved. The district will continue to comply with all requirements of the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
“We are still going to be doing masking, temperature checks, the cleaning of the classrooms. I just think it’s important for people to understand there’s still a significant amount of cleaning that’s required ongoing this year than would be in previous years,” she said, adding that Monday’s decision was easier to make because schools’ employees have begun receiving COVID-19 vaccines.
Lenker said his recommendation came after consulting with principals and the Teacher Advisory Council. He expects that up to 70 percent of the district’s employees will have been vaccinated before middle and high school students return to full-time instruction.