Pitt County has administered more than 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, helping the state pass the 1 million mark, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.
DHHS began updating its COVID-19 dashboard with daily vaccination totals on Monday. It showed 20,635 doses of vaccine had been administered locally, including 17,608 first doses and 3,566 second doses.
Pitt is among 10 counties that administered at least 20,000 doses as of Monday. Statewide, 1,061,308 doses had been administered.
The state reported it had administered 99 percent of its available first doses on Friday, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked it sixth in the nation for total doses administered, 12th for first doses administered per 100,000 people, and 17th for total doses administered per 100,000 people.
“I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot,” DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen said in a news release.
In Pitt County, the health department, Vidant Health and other agencies are providing hundreds of vaccinations daily at the Greenville Convention Center. Appointments can be requested at vidanthealth.com/vaccinate.
Supply continues to be very low, DHHS reported, and waiting for an appointment should be expected. Meanwhile, masking, social distancing and hand-washing remain crucial.
The number of new cases locally continued to be high, although daily averages dropped for the second week.
A total of 654 cases were reported between Jan. 26-Feb. 1, an average of about new cases a day. That’s down from 763 cases the previous seven days, about 109 new cases a day. The average was 119 cases a day between Jan. 12-18.
DHHS reported on Friday that another person had died from COVID-19, bringing the local total to 71. Vital records indicate more than that have died, but the state dashboard has not recorded them.
Vidant Health reported 180 people were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, down from 194 this time last week and 203 the week before that. Statewide hospitalizations have dropped steadily from a high of 3,992 on Jan. 13 to 2,781 on Sunday.
About 9.7 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data. The number was at 9.9 percent in Pitt County.
Statewide, daily new cases have continued to trend downward since a high of 11,581 cases on Jan. 9. The new case total on Monday was 3,776.
East Carolina University on Monday reported 106 new cases between Jan. 26 and Feb. 1, down from 124 the previous week. A total of 203 students were in quarantine or isolation on and off of campus.
Pitt County Schools announced Monday that Falkland Elementary School will be closed for in-person learners this week as reported cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines affecting several departments, will make it difficult to operate the school safely.
The system indicated that school officials will access the situation later this week before deciding when students can return.
As of Monday, the school system was monitoring 80 active cases of COVID among staff and students, both on and off of campus. A total of 644 students or staff were in quarantine or isolation.
A DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday listed two new ongoing outbreaks at Brookdale Dickinson Avenue and Red Oak Assisted Living. Following is a breakdown:
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: eight staff and 12 residents with one death, up from one staff and one resident.
- Brookdale Dickinson Avenue: two staff members.
- Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard: three staff and six residents, up from two residents.
- Care One Assisted Living Greenville: four staff and two residents, up from three staff and two residents.
- Cypress Glen Retirement Community Memory Care: two staff and 14 residents, up from two staff and 12 residents.
- East Carolina Rehab and Wellness: three staff members, up from two.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 44 staff and 54 residents; one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
Red Oak Assisted Living: three staff and one resident.
Spring Arbor: seven staff and four residents, up from six staff and one resident.
- Tar River — RHA Services: 12 staff.
- Universal Health Care: 15 staff, 34 residents.
A DHHS report on outbreaks and clusters in school settings showed two staff members and three students at East Carolina Kiddie College in Greenville had contracted the virus.