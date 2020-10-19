Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THROUGH THE MORNING... PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPED ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA EARLY THIS MORNING. VISIBILITIES WILL BE REDUCED TO 1/4 MILE AT TIMES. CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE BETWEEN 9 AM AND 10 AM. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN REDUCED VISIBILITIES DUE TO FOG. SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU IN CASE A SUDDEN STOP IS REQUIRED.