More than 30,000 people cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Saturday, the Pitt County Board of Elections reported. Tuesday is Election Day.

A total of 30,751 voted at the county's five One-Stop sites. That accounts for 15 days of voting since polls opened on Oct. 20. An average of 2,171 voted on weekdays; the weekend average was 1,565. Friday and Saturday saw the heaviest voting with 3,327 and 2,649 ballots cast, respectively.


