More than 30,000 people cast ballots during the early voting period that ended Saturday, the Pitt County Board of Elections reported. Tuesday is Election Day.
A total of 30,751 voted at the county's five One-Stop sites. That accounts for 15 days of voting since polls opened on Oct. 20. An average of 2,171 voted on weekdays; the weekend average was 1,565. Friday and Saturday saw the heaviest voting with 3,327 and 2,649 ballots cast, respectively.
One-Stop turnout was short of the 32,679 who voted in the last midterm in 2018, when there were 17 days available to cast ballots early. Total turnout in 2018, including Election Day voting, was 59,918, about 48 percent of the 124,714 registered voters at the time.
More than 116,000 people are registered to vote in the county for the 2022 midterm. The registration deadline to vote on Tuesday has passed.
Polls will open in 40 precincts across the county from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The N.C. Board of Elections website allows voters to look up precinct information and access personalized sample ballots at vt.ncsbe.gov/reglkup/. The site is safe and secure.
The elections office also will post results in real-time as totals come in. Anyone can follow along at er.ncsbe.gov/.
Following is a complete list of candidates on the ballot in Pitt County. Candidates in contested races responded to questions submitted by The Daily Reflector, indicated below with “Q&A.”
Visit reflector.com/election to read responses from corresponding candidates. No login is required to read the responses.
U.S. House District 1 (Q&A)
Don Davis, Snow Hill, Democrat
Sandy Smith, Rocky Mount, Republican
U.S. House District 3 (Q&A)
Barbara D. Gaskins, Democrat
Greg Murphy, Greenville, Republican (I)
State Senate 5 (Q&A)
Kandie Smith, Greenville, Democrat
Karen Kozel, Greenville, Republican
State House 8 (Q&A)
Gloristine Brown, Bethel, Democrat
Charles “Drock” Vincent, Republican
State House 9 (Q&A)
Brian Farkas, Greenville, Democrat (I)
Timothy Reeder, Ayden, Republican
Superior Court Judge
Marvin Blount, Greenville, Democrat (I)
District Court Judge Seat 1
Lee Teague, Greenville, Republican (I)
District Court Judge Seat 2
Daniel Hines Entzminger, Winterville, Republican (I)
District Attorney
Faris Dixon, Winterville, Democrat (I)
Board of Commissioners District 1
Ann Huggins, Greenville, Democrat (I)
District 2
Mary Perkins Williams, Greenville, Democrat (I)
District 3 (Q&A)
Chris Nunnally, Greenville, Democrat (I)
Neal Driver, Greenville, Republican
District 4 (Q&A)
Faye Hardy Bordeaux, Greenville, Democrat
Benji Holloman, Farmville, Republican
District 5 (Q&A)
Mark C. Smith, Winterville, Republican
Randall Martoccia, Winterville, Democrat
District 6
Lauren S. White, Greenville, Republican (I)
Clerk of Court
Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes, Farmville, Democrat (I)
Pitt County Sheriff (Q&A)
Paula Dance, Grimesland, Democrat (I)
Gary Weaver, Grimesland, Republican
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats)