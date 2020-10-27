WINTERVILLE — More than 46,000 people had cast early ballots in Pitt County by Monday, nearly passing the 2016 early voting total with five days remaining to cast a ballot before Election Day.
The record-setting trend echoed voting across the country in the run-up to the Nov. 3 showdown between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden and a host of statewide and local candidates.
“I didn’t want to wait until the last minute and the crowd be so big, you know,” said Ronnie Andrews, 63, a Greenville retiree who cast his ballot Monday at the Winterville Fire Station, one of seven One-Stop Early Voting sites in Pitt County.
Andrews said voting represents his freedom and his right. He said if people don’t get out and vote they can’t complain. Andrews was among 3,714 people who cast their ballots on Monday.
As of Monday, 44,628 had voted at the One-Stop sites since Oct. 15, according to the Pitt County Elections Office. Another 7,845 mail-in ballots had been counted as of Tuesday.
A total of 54,224 people cast early ballots in the 2016 election, according to elections office data. A total of 80,889 votes were cast in 2016, including 23,984 on Election Day, 1,558 by mail and 1,123 provisional ballots.
Voters in Winterville on Monday said it wasn’t just the presidential race that was bringing them out.
Beth Hegwer, 35, a teacher from Winterville, said state and local government races are more important than in any other election. She said COVID-19 restrictions have made it clear some officials have too much power.
“I think we’ve seen in the past few months how much power state and local government has, so I’ve kind of researched a little bit more than I normally do on state and local government,” Hegwer said.
Veteran and Winterville resident Sabrina Rogers, 50, said local offices holders make decisions that most directly affect voters.
“I understand the president, but the local (races) are always important to me because it’s me, my water, my courts, my anything that’s close,” she said. “The president is way up there, I can reach the councilman.”
Ayden resident Tanya Hart, 58, said she was most interested in the presidential, senate and North Carolina Supreme Court races.
“I’m afraid if you don’t vote early, we won’t know the end results (of the election) on Nov. 3,” Hart said.
Early voting resumes at 8 a.m. today and continues through Saturday at sites including:
- Pitt County Agricultural Center auditorium, 403 Government Circle
- Center at Alice F. Keene Park arts & crafts room, 4561 County Home Road
- Eppes Recreation Center multi-purpose room, 400 Nash St.
- Farmville Community Center community room, 3886 S. Main St., Farmville
- ECU Student Center meeting room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
- Willis Building auditorium, 300 E. First St.
- Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St., Winterville.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Citizens who have not yet registered to vote may do so at the early voting sites. It is too late to register to vote on Nov. 3 or by mail-in ballot.
The deadline for registered voters to request a mail-in ballot is today. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Voters may hand-deliver them to the Board of Elections office at 1717 W. Fifth St.
Local voting totals are matching trends seen across the state and country.
The VoteTracker site operated by the conservative Civitas Instituted showed the 3,171,216 people had voted in North Carolina as of Sunday, including 1.28 million Democrats, 952,136 Republicans and 924,243 unaffiliated voters.
The total already has eclipsed the 2016 early voting total of 3,147,210. In all 4,769,640 people voted in the 2016 election.
A total of 58.6 million ballots had been cast nationwide as of Sunday, according to the Associated Press. That surpassed the 58 million cast through the mail or at in-person early voting sites in 2016.