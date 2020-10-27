Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA... SATELLITE IMAGERY AND SURFACE OBSERVATIONS INDICATE THAT AREAS OF LOCALLY DENSE FOG ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA LATE TONIGHT. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP TO A QUARTER MILE IN SPOTS MAKING FOR HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. THE FOG IS EXPECTED TO PERSIST THROUGH AROUND 10 AM. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE ALERT FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY DUE TO THE AREAS OF FOG. DRIVE AT REDUCED SPEEDS AND USE LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS ONLY.