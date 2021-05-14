North Carolina has ended nearly 15 months of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic now that Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the last of capacity limits and nearly all the remaining statewide mask-wearing mandates.
Cooper’s orders on Friday to immediately return the state to almost normal operations came as nearly 46 percent of the adult population had been vaccinated and clinics had opened to children as young as 12. It means businesses will no longer have to limit the number of customers and will not have to require masks.
Greenville Recreation and Parks Department Director Don Octigan said the announcement comes as good news as summer programming gets underway.
“Since earlier this year we’ve had a plan in place to hopefully start Sunday in the Park and other events in the summer,” he said. “We’re excited to host events for the community again.”
The city’s Movie in the Park programs will not have to limit seating when they return to the Town Common on May 21. Last year’s movie events, named Carpool Cinema, kept participants in their cars to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The governor’s order also removes the attendance limits on the department’s Sundays Unplugged, a series of acoustic performances scheduled to begin in June. Octigan said the Sunday in the Park concert series, which operated for 46 consecutive years prior to the pandemic, should open in July.
“Our initial plans included (seating in) pods,” he said. “But with the governor’s announcement we will be able to move forward without a pod setup for that event.”
The outdoor gathering restrictions also ease the burden on recreational sports, including Little League baseball.
“The capacity restrictions that we were under prior to (Friday) were different for every facility, which made it challenging,” Octigan said.
While previous governor’s orders had increased public gathering limits so to allow the number of fans who would typically attend regular-season games, Octigan said, adding that tournaments and championships often bring bigger crowds.
“This will now make sure during post-season play, the community can come out to see the games like normal, which is great,” he said.
Cooper’s announcement came 2 1/2 weeks before June 1 — when he had previously said he wanted to rid the state of social distancing requirements. Restrictions had been scaled back slowly in recent months.
Stable and improving statistical trends for the coronavirus pushed the announcement along Thursday’s decision by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ease mask-wearing guidance indoors for people who are fully vaccinated. The number of daily confirmed cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to trend downward in North Carolina.
“This is a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic. That’s good,” Cooper said at a news conference. He warned that the virus remains in the state and urged all adults to get vaccinated.
Cooper’s new directives repeal the order that required people to wear masks indoors. Also lifted are limits to mass gatherings, which had been at 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.
Restaurants — which had been limited to 75 percent capacity — and bars, receptions spaces and sports arenas capped at 50 percent capacity indoors and outdoors can now revert to full seating.
A mask mandate still remains in place within public schools, health care facilities and on transportation like buses, trains and airports, according to Cooper’s office. Friday’s changes also don’t prevent private businesses and entities, as well as local governments, from still requiring masks or limiting capacity if they choose.
Still, the changes open the doors for many companies and government agencies to bring most of their employees back to in-person work.
People who aren’t vaccinated will still be urged to wear face coverings indoors around crowds and other areas where risks are higher. The state Department of Health and Human Services will still make social distancing and safety recommendations for all citizens.
A news release from Vidant Health said Vidant will continue to operate under the existing COVID-19 guidelines, including mandatory masking for team members and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
The mask-mandate repeal in North Carolina hadn’t been expected to happen until June or July, since Cooper had wanted to first get two-thirds of adults at least partially vaccinated.
As of Friday, only 51 percent of the adult population had received at least one dose of a vaccination, and the number of weekly vaccinations has fallen precipitously recently.
Nearly 72,000 first-dose vaccinations were administered last week, an almost 80 pecent decline compared to four weeks earlier. Government and private marketing efforts are looking at ways to incentivize people who aren’t vaccinated to get a shot.
Cooper issued the first restrictions affecting commerce and schools in March 2020. A statewide mask mandate was issued last June.
North Carolina health officials have recorded over 989,000 positive cases since the pandemic began, according to state health department data.
More than 12,860 people with confirmed cases have died. More than 900 people with the coronavirus are currently hospitalized — in contrast to a peak of about 4,000 in mid-January.