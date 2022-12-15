A Williamston mother is continuing a desperate search for clues concerning her 22-year-old son’s disappearance in Greenville on Dec. 2.
As of Wednesday, Khalil Jefferson, a 2018 graduate of Riverside High School, has been missing almost two weeks. He last was seen near the Tar River in Greenville on Friday, Dec. 2.
According to the Greenville Police Department’s Facebook page, he was last seen near the area of North Warren and River Drive. The post describes him as having a lean build, braids and a tattoo on his right forearm.
Khalili’s mother, Sonona Jefferson, said her son is a United States Air Force veteran. He is currently enrolled at Pitt Community College and was living in Greenville with his younger brother, Standrick, 19. Khalil also has a twin sister, Khira.
Sonona has been cooperating with police, but she said she is frustrated more is not being done.
The police department said in a recent statement it has conducted numerous searches, including searches of the water, over a multi-day span with no success.
Jefferson’s car, phone and glasses were recovered near the Tar River, according to his mother.
The police are in possession of his phone, “so they have way more information than I do,” she added.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for police department, said Tuesday “There have not been any developments at this point. Based on information provided by the family, we believe him to be suicidal. We have been in regular contact with his family. No foul play is suspected.”
Hunter explained that Khalil sent an email to a family member, which led investigators to believe he was suicidal.
Sonona said Khalil is still a missing person, regardless.
“There was a note, however, I am just really focused on he’s a missing person. I am focused on finding him. The public needs to be aware,” she said. “We still have to go forward. We still have to find him, regardless of … whatever.”
Sonona has searched the area where he was last seen many times and passed out fliers with his image, asking if people have seen him or know anything, to call the Greenville Police Department.
She said she and a lead detective have been working on a timeline leading up to Dec. 2, “because that Friday is the last day he was captured on camera at the Greenville Town Common and [walking] up and down the greenway,” she said.
“Khalil is an exemplary young man,” Sonona previously posted on her Facebook page. “He does not have a criminal record. He served overseas in Germany before returning home after being medically discharged. Khalil has never disappeared like this before. Please help us find my son. We love him.”
She said growing up Khalil played on the Riverside soccer team and was an acolyte at the Church of the Advent Episcopal Church in Williamston for five years.
He attended Martin Community College before transferring to PCC. At MCC he was involved in the man-up program designed to “assist minorities on their educational journey.”
He also loves to skateboard, she said.
Charlotte Hines Shotwell, a neighbor whose children grew up with Khalil said, “It just doesn’t make sense. There are so many unanswered questions.”
Shotwell has accompanied Sonona several times to help search for Khalil. They plan to search again this weekend.
“I am praying, and hoping like he is still alive,” Sonona said. “I understand there is evidence that says he might not be. But regardless of whether he is, or is not with us, we’ve got to find him. No matter what the outcome is.
“We can’t have a young man just out there in the middle of the woods — why is that occurring in Greenville, North Carolina? If the police do believe he has committed suicide, that is all the more reason we have to go out. We’ve got to find him,” she said.
Sonona is planning a search party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday through Sunday for anyone who is interested in helping look for him. Details will be posted on her Facebook page.
She said the search will be “at your own risk. The police are not encouraging or supporting the search.
“If a police officer’s daughter was missing, I feel like the entire police department would be out there. It is very disheartening,” she said.