The mother of an ECU student killed while riding with a state trooper has filed a wrongful death claim against the State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school.
Michael Higgins, 22, of Hertford was a criminal justice major at East Carolina University who was part of an internship program with the Patrol. His mother, Lisa Higgins has sued troopers Omar Romero Mendoza and Brandon Cesar Cruz in addition to the state agencies and ECU.
Lawyers for Lisa Higgins say both troopers were grossly negligent and their actions caused the student’s death. The lawsuit also says the trooper involved in the crash broke Highway Patrol policies that prohibit ride-alongs in cruisers during chases and that neither trooper notified their communications center that a chase was being initiated.
The incident occurred Aug. 22, 2020, when the trooper chased a woman who, according to the other trooper, “smelled drunk.” The lawsuit says the chase reached speeds of 110 mph before the trooper lost control of his cruiser in a curve and hit a utility pole outside of Grimesland. Higgins died at the scene; the trooper survived.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney James C. White of Chapel Hill, alleges that Romero was not qualified to have an intern as a passenger under the program regulations and that Cruz inappropriately allowed Higgins to go on two ride-alongs with Romero.
"The ill-advised chase was tragically short," the lawsuit states. "Within 30 seconds, while travelling at a speed of 110 mph Romero lost control of his vehicle and crashed, killing Michael."
The lawsuit notes the agreement between ECU and the patrol allows interns to ride along with a field training officer or a senior trooper or higher ranked officer if an FTO is not available. Neither Cruz or Romero were FTOs or senior officers.
The suit alleges that Cruz told Higgins he had errands to run and suggested that Higgins instead ride with Romero. It claims that while the ride-along was in progress, Cruz told Romero about the woman who "smelled drunk" and told Romero to "go stop her."
The suit also alleges that neither Cruz nor Romero properly weighed factors related to public safety in deciding to proceed with the high-speed chase.
A separate action before the N.C. Industrial Commission seeks $1 million in damages and names the Highway Patrol and East Carolina University as defendants. An affidavit claims the patrol acted improperly in allowing a student intern to be placed in a ride-along with an officer who was not an FTO or senior trooper.
The affidavit also claims ECU employees were negligent for failing to ensure that the patrol complied with its policies.
The Highway Patrol and ECU declined to comment.