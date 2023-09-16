A mock up of a billboard that will stand near Airport Road calling for information in the death of Jayden Harrison who was found shot near Planet Fitness in Greenville on July 4. The board is expected to go up the week of Sept. 18.
Susan Harrison, the mother of Jayden Harrison who on July 4 was found dead in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road, addressed the media Monday at Greenville Police headquarters on Greene Street to ask for the public’s help in providing information that would lead to solving the shooting.
A billboard paid for by the family of Jayden Harrison which until Sept. 11 stood near Fred’s Food Club on Winterville Parkway. The billboard is one step being taken by family to keep news alive about the killing of Harrison on July 4 outside Planet Fitness.
Contributed photo
PHOTOS BY Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Jayden Harrison was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, right, and loved his two cats his family said.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
The mother of a man shot dead outside Planet Fitness in Greenville in the early morning hours of July 4 is raising funds to supplement a reward for information about his death, while law enforcement continues to piece the case together despite no clear motive for an attack.
At 1 a.m. emergency personnel responded to the fitness center at 801 Thomas Langston Road where they found Jayden Harrison, 22. The initial call was for reports of a man suffering a heart attack.