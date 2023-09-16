The mother of a man shot dead outside Planet Fitness in Greenville in the early morning hours of July 4 is raising funds to supplement a reward for information about his death, while law enforcement continues to piece the case together despite no clear motive for an attack.

At 1 a.m. emergency personnel responded to the fitness center at 801 Thomas Langston Road where they found Jayden Harrison, 22. The initial call was for reports of a man suffering a heart attack.


  