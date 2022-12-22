...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. For
the Low Water Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Sonona Jefferson talks about her missing son, Khalil Ross Jefferson, 22, during a news conference with Greenville officials on Thursday.
A mother whose son has been missing since Dec. 2 stood with Greenville officials on Thursday and again appealed for information that might help find him as Christmas and bitterly cold weather approached the city.
Sonona Jefferson of Williamston held a news conference with Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls and Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders to repeat details about the disappearance of her son, 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson.
Khalil, an Air Force veteran and Pitt Community College student, was last seen in the area of North Warren Street and River Drive, near the South Tar River Greenway.
Jefferson said Thursday at the Greenville public safety building that her son’s car was found at Green Springs Park and his glasses, clothing, cell phone and keys were found in the Tar River.
“He did have the intent to harm himself on that day, that is understood, I’m not trying to hide that from anyone,” Sonona said. “We understand this, and from there, I pray that he changed his mind. I pray that he changed his mind and he is now out there.”
She believes two ponds near where her son’s car was parked could contain evidence and has asked the police to help her search these areas next. “There are two huge ponds that need to be searched, that are in between where my son’s car was parked and where I found his belongings.”
Chief Sauls said cadaver dogs will be deployed in the area next week as the next step in the search effort. “We’re going to continue to keep hope alive and we will employ any tactic that we think will help,” he said.
Christmas falls on Sunday and an arctic cold front is expected to bring temperatures below 20 tonight. Family friend Ericka Matamoros also spoke at the conference pleading for anyone with information to contact law enforcement.
“He is like a brother to me,” she said. “There are a lot of people who are sitting around waiting for him. A lot of people who can’t sleep because they’re afraid they are going to miss that knock on the door of him coming home or him coming over just to hang out. Khalil, if you are listening to this. We love you dearly, with every bit of us we love you and we are waiting for you to come home because you are going to come home.”
Khalil has a lean build, braids and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was living in Greenville with his younger brother, Standrick, 19. He has a twin sister, Khira.
Sonona has searched the area where he was last seen many times and passed out fliers with his image. She described him previously as an exemplary young man. He served in Germany before being medically discharged and returning home.
She said growing up Khalil played on the Riverside High School soccer team and was an acolyte at the Church of the Advent Episcopal Church in Williamston for five years.
He attended Martin Community College before transferring to PCC. At MCC he was involved in the man-up program designed to assist minorities on their educational journey.
He also loves to skateboard, Sonona said.
She said Thursday she found a note left behind by her son, but said she wanted to keep its contents private.
Chief Sanders stated his department will also continue to assist. “We do have a couple of boats and we can use those when there is actionable intelligence from the police department. The department stands ready to put those resources to use in any way to help find Khalil.”
Contact police with any information regarding Khalil Jefferson at 329-4315.