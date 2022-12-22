A mother whose son has been missing since Dec. 2 stood with Greenville officials on Thursday and again appealed for information that might help find him as Christmas and bitterly cold weather approached the city.

Sonona Jefferson of Williamston held a news conference with Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls and Fire-Rescue Chief Carson Sanders to repeat details about the disappearance of her son, 22-year-old Khalil Jefferson.


Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and 653-2368.