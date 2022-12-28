Khalil Jefferson

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Community members and area veterans are expect to join a Williamston mother today in the ongoing search for a man last seen near the Tar River in Greenville on Dec. 2.

Khalil Jefferson, 22, an Air Force veteran and Pitt Community College student, was captured by city cameras in the area of North Warren Street and River Drive, near the South Tar River Greenway.


