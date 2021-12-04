A touring motorcycle and a sedan collided on Greenville Boulevard near Eastbrook Drive on Friday backing up traffic.
No word was available from the Greenville Police Department on injuries or how the wreck occurred. Officers were on the scene about 8 p.m. blocking the northbound lanes.
It appeared that a car had been headed south on the boulevard and was turning left from the turn lane when it and the northbound motorcylce collided.
The car had heavy damage on the right front quarter. The front wheel of the motorcyle appeared to have hit it there.