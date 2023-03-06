...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 10 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
Dry fuels, low relative humidity (25 to 35 percent), and gusty
north to northwesterly winds may lead to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Motorist killed in head-on collision on Red Banks Road
A man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash late Friday night on Red Banks Road, the Greenville Police Department reports.
Officers responded to an area near Red Banks' intersection with Charles Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m, the department reported in a Monday news release. The site is near Greenville Fire-Rescue Station 3.
The release said a preliminary investigation by GPD indicates that a Nissan Maxima driven by Deshay Jerel Davis Dunn, 23, crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Chevrolet Colorado.
Dunn was traveling east in the direction of 14th Street. He was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash at ECU Health Medical Center.
The two passengers of the pickup truck were transported to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.
An investigation into the wreck to include the speed of the vehicles and other factors remains active the department reported.