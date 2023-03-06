A man was killed and two other people were injured in a crash late Friday night on Red Banks Road, the Greenville Police Department reports.

Officers responded to an area near Red Banks' intersection with Charles Boulevard shortly before 11 p.m, the department reported in a Monday news release. The site is near Greenville Fire-Rescue Station 3.

