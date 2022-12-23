...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Low Water Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water
Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 PM EST this evening. For
the Low Water Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal
water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to
hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Power outages after
the strong winds will increase the risk of impacts from the
cold. Damage to pipes will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves. Plan accordingly in the event power outages
occur. Protect pets and pipes.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Plan accordingly in the
event power outages occur.
&&
1 of 19
YouTuber Brett Lark and property owner Kathy Johnson show Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy Darren Margolias around the MrBeast-themed Airbnb on Thursday.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily refelctor
Property owner Kathy Johnson, YouTuber Tehya Mae, YouTuber Brett Lark, and Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy Darren Margolias tour the kitchen of the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
YouTuber Brett Lark and property owner Kathy Johnson show Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy Darren Margolias around the MrBeast-themed Airbnb on Thursday.
photos by Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily refelctor
Lark shows Margolias accommodations underway at the Airbnb on Kingsbrook Road. The home will offer a 10-person collaborative space, a streaming office, and a small greenscreen video studio.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Marshall Ogle, 14, and YouTuber Brett Lark look at some new MrBeast art that will decorate the MrBeast-themed Airbnb on Thursday.
Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector
Seen is a vending machine containing Mr. Beast chocolate bars in the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
YouTuber Brett Lark excitedly shows Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy Darren Margolias newly delivered art that will decorate the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is the dining room at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is a bedroom at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is a bedroom at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is a bedroom at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is a bedroom at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is the dining room at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is the kitchen at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is a room designed for content creators at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Seen is a room designed for content creators at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
YouTuber Brett Lark and property owner Kathy Johnson show Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy Darren Margolias around the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Kathy Johnson hugs Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy after presenting him with a check for $1,000 at the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
YouTuber Brett Lark shows Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy Darren Margolias around the Mr. Beast themed airbnb while Lark's daughter Tehya Mae, 12, films on a phone on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
YouTuber Brett Lark shows Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy Darren Margolias around the Mr. Beast themed airbnb while Lark's daughter Tehya Mae, 12, films on a phone on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Willow Abbey Mercando
Property owner Kathy Johnson, YouTuber Tehya Mae, YouTuber Brett Lark, and Executive Director of Beast Philanthropy Darren Margolias tour the kitchen of the Mr. Beast themed airbnb on Thursday, Dec. 22.
The man who inspired the largest brand on YouTube has inspired another YouTuber to open Airbnb for content creators in Greenville that will funnel donations to Beast Philanthropy.
The MrBeast-themed Airbnb will be marketed to aspiring YouTubers, fans of MrBeast and anyone who wants to stay in rooms tricked out with MrBeast themes, said Brett Lark, the Colorado-based entrepreneur who’s opening the home with partners from California.
Lark and partner Kathy Johnson were at the Kingsbrook Road house on Thursday to donate $1,000 to Beast Philanthropy, the charitable division of the MrBeast organization. They pledged to donate a portion of the net profits to support the organization’s philanthropic efforts in Greenville.
“We wanted to create a really fun thing, and we love MrBeast and we wanted to contribute,” Lark said. He had worked with Johnson’s son, Don, to open an Airbnb in another location and it’s been successful, he said.
MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is a Greenville native who has grown his video channels into one of the world’s most viewed and profitable YouTube enterprises and built a production company in his hometown. Lark, who has his own channels including one that hosts videos about operating short-term rental businesses, is a MrBeast fan and said he particularly admires the charitable efforts.
Lark said he’s always wanted to work with MrBeast, and when he and Johnson’s son talked about doing another project, Lark suggested exploring Greenville, where MrBeast’s operation is based.
“We came and explored Greenville and said we like it,” said Johnson, a retired nonprofit executive. “We really think it is an interesting place, we like the organization and we like the mission.”
Another content creator connected Lark to Darren Margolias, Beast Philanthropy’s executive director. Margolis visited the house on Thursday and accepted the check from Lark and Johnson.
“I’ve never seen anybody do these themed houses, so I thought it was a great idea,” Margolias said. He was appreciative that the partners want to support local charities. “These are people who can make the world better.”
The partners didn’t designate how the $1,000 should be spent. “No matter where it’s going to, it’s going to deserving people,” Margolias said.
Beast Philanthropy distributes about 100,000 meals a month throughout eastern North Carolina, Margolias said. The organization also has projects worldwide such as rebuilding an orphanage in South Africa.
The soon-to-open Airbnb is in a four bedroom, three-bath house on Kingsbrook Road off of 14th Street, near Peppermint Park. Each room has a unique theme, including a Mine Craft room and a YouTube room.
The house also offers a large 10-person collaborative space, a streaming office, and a small green-screen video studio for recording.
“This house will provide content creators a unique experience where they can collaborate and develop videos for their platforms with an area for filming in the Live-Work space,” Johnson said.
Lark designed and coordinated the creation of the concept and design of the live-work space. He will also manage the property and rental operation following the launch, he said.
Lark said a video about the creation of the space is scheduled to appear Jan. 15 on the Brett Lark YouTube channel.
The property will be made available through AirBnB and other short term rental platforms.