The man who inspired the largest brand on YouTube has inspired another YouTuber to open Airbnb for content creators in Greenville that will funnel donations to Beast Philanthropy.

The MrBeast-themed Airbnb will be marketed to aspiring YouTubers, fans of MrBeast and anyone who wants to stay in rooms tricked out with MrBeast themes, said Brett Lark, the Colorado-based entrepreneur who’s opening the home with partners from California.