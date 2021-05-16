Six public hearings involving changes to Pitt County’s development ordinances are scheduled for the Board of Commissioners’ 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
The board is also scheduled to vote on items involving construction, contracts and hiring during the virtual meeting that can be viewed on Suddenlink channel 13 and www.YouTube.com/PittCountyNC.
The six public hearings are a result of legislation approved by the General Assembly that reorganizes and modernizes the state’s planning and development regulations, according to the board’s agenda materials.
Municipal and county development regulations were once found in separate statutes. The General Assembly changes now place them in one unified statute, the materials said.
The public hearings are on local ordinances that need to be modified to meet the state changes. Zoning, subdivision, manufactured home parks, flood damage prevention, addressing and the regulation of sexually oriented businesses are affected.
Once the public hearings are complete, the commissioners have the option of voting to adopt the changes.
Items for decision on the agenda include:
- Awarding a contract to complete renovations and new construction at the Pitt County Animal Shelter to Laughlin-Sutton Construction Company. The bid, including a 5 percent contingency, is nearly $1.45 million.
- Selling .43 acres located at 2863 Hines Road for $3,400.
- Approval to hire a half-time community relations coordinator to work with the newly created human relations commission.
- Award lawn care and maintenance contract for the remainder of 2021 to WAC Corporation and Little’s Nursery.
According to the commissioners’ agenda materials the company that originally received the contract notified staff on May 6 it could not fulfill the contact.
WAC Corporation will receive $136,821 for its work and Little’s Nursery will receive $91,570.
- County Manager Scott Elliott is recommending the board not vote on the jail medical services contract being recommended by Sheriff Paula Dance because the document has not been finalized.
Dance is recommending Wellpath, a Nashville, Tenn., based business be awarded the contract and that Elliott and board Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins be allowed to sign the contract once it’s been reviewed by necessary medical staff.
Other activities
- Pitt County Development Commission Executive Director Kelly Andrews will discuss building a second shell building to promote industrial development in the county.
The county’s current building, located at 1245 Sugg Parkway, is under contract. Parking lot construction is underway at the site and the building’s interior is being outfitted.
- Trillium Health Resources, the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and the Economic Improvement Council Community Action Agency are all scheduled to give reports on their activities.