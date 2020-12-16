The Unite Against Racism mural on First Street is complete but the artists are continuing the work of getting their message out into the community.
Several artists and organizers of the Unite Against Racism project held a Zoom session from the location on Tuesday with members of the Farmville Unit of the Boys & Girls Club to talk about the project and discuss the design and meaning of some of the 18 letters.
Artist Megan Ellison, who graduated from East Carolina University earlier in the month with a fine arts degree, works at the Farmville Unit and prepared outlined letters for the children to draw their own pictures.
Elliott then showed the students the painting she did in the letter T in the word “Against.” Working on a theme of “Time for Change,” Elliott’s work depicted a girl reading a book while sitting in a chair in a meadow and thinking about the future, which is represented by clocks and hourglasses.
A technical glitch limited the time Elliott could talk to the children, but Randall Leach, an art teacher at J.H. Rose High School and one of the organizers, said the goal is to hold similar Zoom sessions with each artist.
“Each artist is going to craft their own event or happening, whatever they want to do with it,” Leach said. “We want to reach out to anybody who isn’t able to go through. We definitely want to do school groups because education is a big part of my life. We know that through COVID, and also because of transportation, people aren’t able to get here on site.”
Leach is excited that children can see the paintings and learn that through perseverance, goals can be achieved.
“Being able to have them see what we do, it might inspire them to want to continue to do whatever is their passion,” he said. “Whatever you are passionate about, explore yourself. Whatever is in the inside, get it out through your passion, your art, your avenue.”
The idea for a local street mural was born out of seeing “Black Lives Matter” proclamations painted in numerous cities following protests over the killings of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of police.
While words were changed from “Black Lives Do Matter” by a 4-3 vote of the Greenville City Council, the message that black lives matter was delivered several ways within the individual paintings.
In one corner of the letter N in the word “Unite,” a black fist rises from a pool of blood that trickled from signs bearing the names of people killed by police.
In the upper left-hand side of the same N is the phrase “Black Voices Matter.”
A rainbow flag with black and brown stripes, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, serves as the background for the phrase “All Black Lives Matter” which was painted across the letter R.
Raymond Henderson finished his painting by hand-painting signs proclaiming “I can’t breathe,” “Don’t shoot” and “Justice #BLM.”
Henderson’s painting, the second A in “Against,” depicts an African-American man holding America on his back. At his feet are groups protesting current events and for their rights.
“It displays how African Americans built this country and how this country turned its back on African Americans all this time,” said Henderson, an East Carolina University graduate.
The subject of Henderson’s painting changed as the wording went from “Black Lives Do Matter” to “Unite Against Racism.”
“When I got the letter A I realized that in the middle, I could put a figure crouched over with something on his back, I thought I could put an American flag,” he said.
The colors of the flag draw the viewer to see what is occurring underneath: a man holding the flag on his back and the protesters at his feet.
Among the red and white stripes and a small block of blue Henderson wrote, “We built this joint for free.”
Tattoo artist and business owner Jeremy Richardson painted a face in the letter M. As he finished the painting’s details on Sunday, Richardson marveled at the work that was going on.
“It’s kind of hard to believe, still. The fact that we are painting on one of the most well-known streets in Greenville … It’s surreal in a way. It’s hard to believe but it’s definitely a great experience,” said Richardson, who also is a painter.
“I didn’t think we would get this far because of the message that’s tied to it and the state of the world right now,” Richardson said. “The fact that we got to a point where we could come together and paint, even though they changed the words, to come to some kind of common ground and get the message across is great.”
Kevon Gainer, who first proposed a local street mural, said Sunday it felt good to take the feelings he had inside and release them in an artistic manner.
“Life in America, you’re going to face obstacles. It’s going to be a bumpy road. But a lot of people stayed with me and didn’t give up on the mission and continued to execute,” Gainer said. “This was about continuing what others laid out for us to do. Art is a way of expressing anything that’s going on in the community, whether it’s politics or a new restaurant in town. It’s just about getting the message out there.”
First Street was closed for three days so the artists could complete the paintings.
When the street reopened Monday morning, drivers elected against parking in the painted areas.
“This is great,” Leach said. “In that parking space, it’s covering half a letter and it’s a really nice thing to know that when you come down here, and people are coming down here, you are able to see it and see it fully. I think it is a remarkable, remarkable thing to be able to do.”
Leach is also working with one of his former high school students, Emily Kargel, to create a “Unite Against Racism” coloring book which will allow people to paint or draw their own images in the letters.
“I had previously been involved with a coloring book project, so he put two and two together and reached out. I was happy to be part of it,” Kargel said.
The book should be available early in the new year.