Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.