Recent committee assignments for the 117th Congress have Pitt County’s representatives working on veterans affairs, broadband expansion and elections.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy announced he will serve on the House Veterans Affairs Committee.
Murphy, a Republican, represents North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, which is home to U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City. It also contains the third most veterans of any congressional district in the United States.
“It’s an honor to represent the 95,000 veterans who live in the Third District on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee,” Murphy said. “Our veterans have selflessly served our great nation and deserve the benefits that their service has earned them. So I am especially thrilled to have another avenue to regularly advocate for the veterans in eastern North Carolina as well as the nation at large who have given so much for our country.”
The committee oversees the Department of Veterans’ Affairs, including the Veterans Benefits Administration, the Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration, giving members oversight of veterans’ hospitals, medical care, treatment compensation, vocational rehabilitation and education.
It also oversees veterans’ pensions, the readjustment of service members to civil life and service members’ civil relief, according to the committee’s congressional website.
Murphy also was appointed to the Committee on Education and Labor. It oversees federal education programs and initiatives ranging from preschool to higher and continuing education. It also oversees initiatives aimed at strengthening health care, job training and retirement security for workers.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, the Democrat representing North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, has been appointed to the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, Committee on House Administration and Joint Committee of Congress on the Library.
The Energy & Commerce committee has a wide range of responsibilities, according to Butterfield’s congressional website. It oversees telecommunications, consumer protection, environmental quality, interstate commerce and health care.
Butterfield will use the post to fight for “jobs, broadband expansion and safe energy practices,” according to his website.
The House Administration committee provides oversight of federal elections and day-to-day operations of the House. Butterfield’s websites states he will work on the committee to advocate for “voting rights and fair elections.”
The Joint Committee of Congress on the Library is one of the oldest continuing joint committee in the U.S. Congress.
It has oversight of the operations of the Library of Congress and the management of the National Statuary Hall Collection, the U.S. Botanical Garden and works of fine art in the Capitol.