Eastern North Carolina's congressmen have had opposing reactions to the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, which led to Tuesday's missile attacks on military bases that house U.S. forces in Iraq.
Soleimani was the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-Wilson, who represents the 1st District, condemned the killing. He issued the following statement on Monday:
“It appears the president has engaged in an impulsive military strike without Congressional approval or evidence presented to the American people of an imminent threat. The timing of the airstrike is questionable to say the least, and the potential consequences of this hasty act could have devastating impacts on our military personnel already on the ground and those being deployed, including nearly 4,000 from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. The Trump Administration owes Congress and the American people clear evidence warranting this attack and a comprehensive strategy moving forward.”
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-Greenville, issued his statement on Jan. 3, the same day as the strike.
“At long last designated terrorist Qassem Soleimani has been given his due. According to the State Department, Soleimani was responsible for 17 percent of U.S. personnel killed during the Iraq War in his capacity as Commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force. He terrorized innocent people, American troops and continued to plot future massacres until yesterday, after President Trump made the correct and courageous decision to permanently end his terrorist activities.
“Iran has been killing and plotting against Americans for more than four decades. Tension between the U.S. and this evil regime is nothing new. It was past time that we stand up to the world’s largest state sponsor of terror that continues to terrorize Americans and other innocent people across the world. Thankfully, President Trump has made it clear that we will achieve peace through strength and protect our troops and interests no matter what."
Murphy on Tuesday issued a subsequent statement in response to the reassignment of 2,500 Marines from a planned exercise with the Moroccan military to bolster the U.S. 6th Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea as a result of the Soleimani killing. The statement was issued prior to Iran's missile attacks.
Included in the move are the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, made up from the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines and Combat Logistics Battalion 26 stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River. These three units from eastern North Carolina comprise the vast majority of the Marines who have been assigned to the MEU.
“As always, my thoughts and prayers are with the brave men and women in the United States Marine Corps as they serve and sacrifice so much for our great nation,” said Murphy. “I am eager to receive more details to help inform my opinion on this matter from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and other high-ranking administration officials at a briefing on Capitol Hill tomorrow.
“Neither President Trump nor I want war with Iran, but I agree with his effort to pursue peace through strength. The United States has every right to protect its personnel, allies and interests in the region. As events continue to unfold, I will closely monitor the situation and implications for the Marines stationed in eastern North Carolina.”