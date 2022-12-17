U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy and the House GOP Doctors Caucus is urging the House leadership to end a pending cut in Medicare payments to providers by year’s end.
Murphy, a Greenville urologist, and the caucus sent the letter to outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday. The 83 co-signers said there is an urgent need for bipartisan solutions for immediate relief and long-term physician payment reform to ensure robust access to patient care, especially in rural and underserved communities.
“Any cuts to Medicare payments for physicians would be disastrous for health care providers, America’s seniors, and the nation at large,” Murphy said. “Impending Medicare payment reductions would force many providers to permanently close their doors, leaving countless patients without access to affordable, quality care.
Murphy, who has practiced medicine for more than 30 years, said “I cannot stress enough the urgency with which Congress must come together to provide certainty and stability to the Medicare physician payment system.” No profession deals “with such perennial cuts,” he said.
“I urge House leadership on both sides of the aisle to take immediate action to secure short-and long-term solutions to ensure the stability and continued success of the Medicare program,” he said.
The American Medical Association, The American Medical Group Association, The American College of Surgeons, The American College of Emergency Physicians and The American Health Care Association are among 160 national and state Medical and health care organizations that support congressional action to stop the cuts.
Murphy also is serving as the Republican co-chair of the Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus for the incoming Congress. Established in 2009, CAMC is a bipartisan group of lawmakers that promotes academic medicine in congressional policy discussions to ensure a healthier future for all Americans.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead the Congressional Academic Medicine Caucus alongside my colleague, (Florida Democrat) Kathy Castor,” he said. “I have been a physician and professor of surgery for more than 30 years. It is therefore such a privilege to help inform my fellow members of Congress and the American people on the essential role that America’s medical schools, teaching hospitals, and faculty physicians play in improving our nation’s health outcomes. American medical innovation, science, and technology are driving unprecedented achievements in the research and development of lifesaving cures. I look forward to engaging in serious and productive conversations regarding the academic medicine community and the patients they serve.”