U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy and the House GOP Doctors Caucus is urging the House leadership to end a pending cut in Medicare payments to providers by year’s end.

Murphy, a Greenville urologist, and the caucus sent the letter to outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday. The 83 co-signers said there is an urgent need for bipartisan solutions for immediate relief and long-term physician payment reform to ensure robust access to patient care, especially in rural and underserved communities.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 329-9570.