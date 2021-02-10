U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy announced Tuesday he’s been named ranking member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee.
A subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Education and Labor committee, the entity explores issues related to postsecondary student assistance and employment services, according to the House website.
Murphy, a surgical urologist, said experience as a former member of the Davidson College Board of Trustees and as a former small business owner, he was co-owner of a medical practice, provided him with insight on the issues the committee addresses.
“I look forward to working with my colleagues, as well as institutions of higher education, to address the many pressing issue areas in this subcommittee’s jurisdiction, such as the cost of tuition, campus free speech and student-athlete protections,” Murphy said. “I thank my colleagues for giving me the opportunity to lead Republicans on this important panel.”
The committee reviews and recommends legislation related to the Higher Education Act, including campus safety and climate; adult education; postsecondary career and technical education, apprenticeship programs, and workforce development, including but not limited to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, vocational rehabilitation and workforce development programs from immigration fees; programs related to the arts and humanities, museum and library services, and arts and artifacts indemnity; science and technology programs; and domestic volunteer programs and national service programs, including the Corporation for National and Community Service.
“Rep. Murphy’s previous experience as an educator will serve him well as ranking member,” said U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, ranking Republican of the House Committee on Education and Labor. “His expertise and passion will help elevate the work of this subcommittee as we address the many pressing issues surrounding American higher education.”