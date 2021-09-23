U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy has been recognized for his efforts to help veterans find treatment for brain injury and traumatic stress disorder.
The John P. Mayhugh Foundation presented the Greenville resident with its Hero Defender Award on Wednesday, calling him “as a voice for veterans” as a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee and as co-chairman of the GOP Doctors Caucus.
The award was presented during the foundation’s annual Hero’s Journey Symposium that features panel discussions on issues involving post traumatic stress disorder, brain injury and other mental health issues.
In his acceptance speech, Murphy promoted the Veterans National Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Act. If passed, the bill would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to create a pilot program for hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat traumatic brain injury and PTSD. Similar legislation that he sponsored was approved during his tenure in the North Carolina General Assembly.
“Studies have shown that Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury could play a major factor in veteran deaths by suicide,” Murphy said. “A 2015 study found that as many as 500,000 veterans who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan were diagnosed with PTSD. This staggering number has undeniably grown since the study was conducted, especially in the wake of the crisis in Afghanistan.”
It is a tragedy that service members who survive the terror of battle take their lives because they cannot survive the torment of their thoughts at home, he said.
For the veterans who don’t take their lives, reliving their battlefield experiences has a negative effect on their relationships with loved ones and family members.
“Unfortunately, we are faced with a regrettable reality: there is not a cure for PTSD or TBI now,” Murphy said. “However, we can treat their symptoms. As a physician, I have found that hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be a helpful treatment for some people who suffer from PTSD and TBI.”
While the treatment may not work for everyone, Murphy said. “Our veterans, who have valiantly served our country and sacrificed so much, deserve every remedy available to reduce the mental scarring caused by combat. Every veteran who suffers from PTSD or TBI should be afforded the opportunity to have HBOT if other treatments do not work.”
If Murphy’s bill is approved, the Secretary of the Veterans Administration would create a treatment pilot program funded by interested Veterans Service Organizations.
“American veterans deserve every opportunity to enjoy the freedom that they fought so valiantly for overseas,” Murphy said. “It is Congress’s duty to make sure that this is available to them.”
The award was presented during the foundation’s annual The Hero’s Journey Symposium that features panel discussions on issues involving post traumatic stress disorder, brain injury and other mental health issues.
The Mayhugh Foundation was founded by Kevin and retired Colonel Mary Lowe Mayhugh in memory of their son who struggled with secondary post traumatic stress that led to addiction and his death at 27 from an opiate drug overdose.