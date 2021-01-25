U.S. Rep Greg Murphy announced on Friday that he had returned $160,000 of funds allotted to him for operations of his congressional office.
The Greenville Republican said the money amounts to more than 7 percent of his budget.
“As a fiscal conservative who worries about our mounting national debt, I reject the ‘use it or lose it’ mentality with which most people view taxpayer money in Washington, D.C,” Murphy said in a news release announcing his decision.
“Our office and staff have committed to being good stewards of the taxpayer’s money. Congress’ job is to write the laws of the land in the most efficient way possible. If every federal legislator and bureaucrat had this perspective, we could significantly ease the burden of our massive national debt on our children and grandchildren.”
Murphy is in his first full term in Washington.
A physician, Murphy also announced he will volunteer at mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Greenville Convention Center from 7 a.m. to noon today.
Vidant Health and the Pitt County Health Department hope to vaccinated 4,000 people at the site this week.