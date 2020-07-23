U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., said he favors sending North Carolina students back to school for in-person learning next month but was surprised when a majority of constituents listening to a virtual town hall Tuesday said they do, too.
Murphy said more than 400 of the almost 5,000 people who dialed in to listen to the town hall voted in a poll and 60 percent voiced support for having students return for in-person instruction. Another 30 percent voted for a mix of online and in-person instruction, while only 10 percent voiced support for online teaching only.
“To be honest, I am a little surprised about that, and I can’t disagree with any of that,” Murphy said after announcing the results. “That’s the way I am leaning with this. I just think online, unless it is a special circumstance, it’s challenging for kids to learn.’’
Many of the questions at the town hall dealt with the upcoming school year. Murphy said the Centers for Disease Control has put out “very, very good” guidelines on how best to open schools.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that school districts can reopen next month with either a mix of in-person and online instruction or online instruction only. Pitt County has chosen a mix of options, but many districts including Wake County have chosen online-only.
Murphy, who is a physician, said the medical and scientific community has learned a lot about how to treat and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began in March.
“We are using all the things that we learned up to this point — social spacing, wearing masks, cleaning off surfaces, hand sanitizing — so that we can put our students back in schools,” Murphy said. “There is a safe avenue to bring our kids back to school. Our kids can be safe as well as our teachers and administrators.”
Murphy also said that most school-aged children have a low risk of getting sick from the virus.
“Fortunately, what we have learned over the last several months, especially in kids under 10, their risk is exceedingly low of contracting or transmitting this virus,” Murphy said. “The other ones as we move up, a little bit more so.”
Murphy said that “while any death is tragic,” it was important to note that of the state’s thousands of COVID-19 cases, only three who’ve died from the disease were under the age of 24, and in all three of those persons “had pre-existing bad conditions.”
Murphy told a caller that there are currently seven different vaccines in Phase 3 trials where large numbers of individuals are undergoing testing to determine the effectiveness of the vaccine, and that he thinks one will be found by the end of the year. Murphy also said that Americans will not be required to get a vaccine once one is available.
“I think there will be multiple vaccines that people can either choose from or will be offered,” Murphy said. “It will take a while for production of a vaccine to occur and for people to be vaccinated.”
Murphy said he also expects it will be next March or April before there is enough “herd immunity” — a large enough part of the population will become immune to COVID-19 — “where we can start pulling back on some of these real, real draconian measures that we are having.”