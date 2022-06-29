The city’s plan to sell property it owns to developers of an apartment complex and parking garage got a thumbs up this week from the director of a museum that will be relocated and local arts and historic preservation leaders.
The sale of property that houses the N.C. Museum of Natural Science was one of two development agreements the City Council unanimously approved Monday to redevelop an area along Dickinson Avenue and Flicken and Washington streets.
The city plans to sell .65-acre property at 729 Dickinson Avenue to Taft Corporate Office for $1.24 million. The property will be combined with other land Taft owns to build an 150-unit apartment complex and parking deck. The project has an estimated value of $30 million.
Along with buying the property, Taff has agreed to relocate the museum of and adjacent Art Lab to the nearby historic Cupola building.
Further down the block, Stark Holdings plans to rehabilitate for the former E.B. Ficklen tobacco warehouse to house a Marriott boutique hotel, restaurant and event space.
That project has an estimated value of $20 million, Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said. Combined, the two projects should increase the city’s tax revenue by $180,000 annually.
The city has agreed to make infrastructure improvements to Ficklen, Washington, Eighth and Ninth streets, which surround the warehouse property.
The improvements include rebuilding a stormwater pipe under Ficklen and then rebuilding Ficklen Street and streetscape improvements such as trees and other plants, bicycle racks, sidewalks on both sides of the street and decorative lighting.
The city plans to spend no more than $3.1 million on the streetscape and improvements to Ficklen, Cowin said. One million dollars will come from the Dickinson Avenue property sale. The remaining $240,000 will go to updating the Cupola building. Taft will contribute $480,000.
While bicycle racks are part of the streetscape improvements, Councilwoman Marion Blackburn asked if bicycle lanes will be part of the project.
The configuration of Ficklen hasn’t been determined, Cowin said. Bike lanes have to fit within the parameters of the current road, said city engineer Lisa Kirby, because the right of way boundaries are not changing.
Blackburn said this is an area where people will be walking and biking to restaurants, to their homes, to the East Carolina University campus.
“This is an opportunity for us to take transformative steps and think less in terms of making sure it’s wide enough for cars and big cars ... what about a single lane or smaller lanes with room on each side for bikes,” Blackburn said.
Prior to voting on the development agreements, a public hearing was held so community members could comment on the project.
“We are really pleased to continue our investment in uptown Greenville,” said Thomas Taft Jr., who is undertaking the apartment and parking deck project.
Blackburn asked Taft what returns will Greenville residents get for selling the Dickinson Avenue property.
When he originally offered to buy the property he wasn’t thinking about a new home for the museum, Taft said. After multiple conversations with city officials, he offered to move the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in the Cupola building, Taft said.
“We’re taking a 1960s era tire and service station and getting rid of that and replacing it with a 1916 (structure), a really truly historic building open to the public. … We are also going to provide a pedestrian path from Ficklen Street to Eighth Street that will help with activity from the Ficklen hotel as well as general pedestrian traffic,” he said.
“I think what the public is getting out of this, yes there is the loss of one city property, but what the public gets out of this is a far superior space. It’s going to be safer and more conducive to a museum and it will be pretty,” Taft said.
Museum director Emily Jarvis said the Cupola building will offer not only more space but more bathrooms.
“The cupola has always been a building that is very inspiring to walk by,” Jarvis said, but other than visiting the United Way of Pitt County offices in the basement, she’s never been in the main area of the building.
“It’s incredible and to be in a position to welcome the community into that building on a daily basis, It’s something special,” Jarvis said.
Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, said the council’s board of directors voted last week to support the project.
The arts council’s Art Lab also is located in the current Dickinson Avenue structure. The move to the Cupola building will offer climate controlled space and allow it to continue building its arts incubator program.
Candy Pearce, vice chairwoman of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, spoke in support of the project because of the restoration of the tobacco warehouse. She said moving the museum into the Cupola building also guarantees its preservation.
“We collectively and me personally think this is the best thing that has happened in Greenville since they paved Fifth Street,” she said.
She called the Dickinson Avenue property housing the science museum “forgettable.”
No one spoke in opposition to either project.
Other actions
- The council approved its $91,000 contract with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.
- It gave City Manager Ann E. Wall authority to sign an application for the city’s BUILD grant that confirms the city will use $3.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act money, along with $6.2 million in city money to match the $15 million federal highway dollars to fund seven projects that will improve connectivity by increasing and improving bicycle and pedestrian paths, reworking West Fifth Street and upgrading other areas.
- Approved a resolution of support for the Historic Preservation Commission’s request to build a gate at Brownhill Cemetery, also known as Cooper’s Field, on Howell Street.