Beer and music have been added to an outdoor celebration sponsored by the City of Greenville.
The second Bites on the Bridge will have a beer garden along with food trucks from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday at the Town Common pedestrian bridge, located on the east end of the park.
Back Pocket Buddha will offer live acoustic music from 6-8 p.m.
Attendance is free and services are provided at the vendor’s cost, according to a city news release.
The beer garden and music bring something new to the experience that will encourage previous participants to return and attract new attendees, said Heather White, recreation and parks outreach coordinator.
The first Bites on the Bridge event was held in November to mark the reopening of the renovated pedestrian bridge and parking area.
More than 100 people participated in the fall event, White said, so the city wanted to offer it again.
“As restrictions loosen a little bit and people are ready to become socially engaged again, we hope people will see that we provided a safe layout for the event and people will come out and enjoy the outside and have a good time with their friends and their family,” White said.
Food trucks attending this event include Anita’s Taqueria Food Truck, Lottah Queso, The Jerk Truck, and D’s Shrimp & Grits. East Carolina Italian Ice is providing a dessert truck.
The trucks will be located near the First Street sidewalks, facing towards the river.
Coastal Beverage Company will provide beverages at the Uptown Greenville Beer Garden, which will be located in the parking area leading to the bridge.
Grab-and-go parking, which will allow people to park, pick up their food truck orders and leave, will also be available.
There will be seated dining available for up to 50 people on the pedestrian bridge, White said. There also are other seating options.
“One of our hopes is, with the days getting longer and it being lighter outside longer, that people will use the Town Common park and go over and utilize the picnic shelters or lawn space to partake in their food with family,” she said. Alcohol beverages won’t be allowed outside the beer garden and pedestrian bridge area.
Other safety and sanitation practices will be implemented and the event will abide by state restrictions to ensure everyone’s health and well-being, White said.
“The goal is that this will be something we’ll continue to have an interest in and offer a Bites on the Bridge series in the future,” she said.