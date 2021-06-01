After having to pull the plug on its popular outdoor music performances in 2020, the city will host two concert series this summer.
Sundays Unplugged, a new series, is scheduled to begin next week, followed by the return of summer staple Sunday in the Park next month. Also returning this week is Concert on the Common, a five-part, Thursday night series.
Recreation and Parks Superintendent Heather White said Sundays Unplugged, which features four acoustic performances, was the city’s solution to planning outdoor concerts that complied with the state’s COVID-19 related public gathering restrictions. Such restrictions forced the city in 2020 to cancel the Sunday in the Park series for the first time in its nearly 50-year history.
“We scrapped that one (2020) altogether, so this one will be what we call the 47th year,” White said. “Now outside events are being deemed safer.
“We have been in the same cycle for over a year,” she said. “It feels really good to be able to offer a safe event outside with open space and not have to have all these extra protocols in place.”
Gov. Roy Cooper in mid-May lifted social distancing and capacity restrictions, no longer requiring venues to restrict attendance. By then, White said, the city had already announced its June series and had not yet begun booking entertainment for Sunday in the Park, which traditionally begins after Memorial Day and wraps up just before Labor Day.
“What we’ll do now is still offer June acoustic performances to give us time to prepare our contracts for sband performers beginning in July,” she said. “It evolved rather quickly, as you can see. Now things have opened up quite a bit.”
Attendance is no longer restricted at Sundays Unplugged, which opens at 6:30 p.m. on June 6 at Jaycee Park with OG Merge, performing reggae, blues and hip-hop. The series will continue through June 27, offering pop, country, bluegrass and modern music at three different parks.
White said if performances are well received, Sundays Unplugged may find its way onto the Recreation and Parks Department lineup for fall or spring concerts at various parks. But the series is not designed as a replacement for Sunday in the Park, which has been a crowd favorite since 1973.
“People have been asking us since early April what our intentions are (for summer),” White said. “Especially when Inner Banks Media made it known that they were bringing back Concert on the Common, immediately we had an influx of calls asking if we were going to hold our traditional Sunday in the Park series.
“People are anxious. They’re eager and they are ready to know,” she said. “That just shows the love for the traditional series.”
In keeping with tradition, Sunday in the Park’s opening concert on July 11 will feature The Monitors, a jazz and rhythm and blues band that has played every season of the series. Many of the bands booked for this year’s Sunday in the Park were on the original schedule for 2020, including the Will McBride Group (July 25), Spare Change (Aug. 15), Built for Comfort (Aug. 22) and Tailgate (Aug. 29).
David Lee Jones, a Bethel native who was to have made his Sunday in the Park premiere last year, will perform Aug. 8. A two-time Best Country Male Artist winner at the Carolina Music Awards, Jones has opened for Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, George Jones and Keith Urban.
British Invaders, which was part of the last season of Sunday in the Park in 2019, will perform July 18. The band plays music from British artists such as The Beatles, The Who, The Kinks, The Moody Blues, The Hollies, Dave Clark 5, The Yardbirds, Cream, Herman’s Hermits, as well The Monkees.
Sunday in the Park concerts are free and are held from 7-8:30 p.m. at 100 E. First St. Visit greenvillenc.gov. The inclement weather hotline number is 758-7246.