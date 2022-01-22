My Favorite Foodie is a regular feature that celebrates the culinary skills of home cooks.
You might already know Dr. Kathryn Kolasa, a registered dietitian nutritionist and affiliate professor in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, from her column in The Daily Reflector, which has run since 1986.
A native of Detroit, Michigan, Kolasa and her husband, Pat, came to Greenville and ECU in January of 1983. Her research has included time learning about the foodways of eastern North Carolina, for which she was selected to record an oral history of in 2013.
She enjoys cooking for anyone who likes her food, per her own words. Kolasa’s Favorite Foodie recipe is for traditional Polish cwikla, bittersweet beets with horseradish, which can serve as a side or a condiment with other dishes.
Q How did you get your start cooking? Why is it something you enjoy doing and pursuing?
A My mother graduated from Marygrove College in Detroit in 1941 with a degree in home economics but her interests were in food and nutrition. She and her friends took cooking workshops and met to try special recipes together. As a young girl I spent time with her in the kitchen but she didn’t really let me cook with her, just observe.
The family used to laugh because she would spend the day preparing lovely meals that met the “7 Food Groups” — forerunner of the Pyramid and now MyPlate — but always had dessert, although it was often fruit.
She would declare in fake exasperation, “I spent the whole day cooking and you just inhaled it in five minutes.”
When we moved her out of the family home of 50 years, I couldn’t even count the number of cookbooks that we gave away. We made special Santa Claus cookies at Christmas and had a cookie tree for the kids in the basement.
Once she entered the Pillsbury bake off. I don’t know how many variations of a carrot cake she worked on but she didn’t win an award.
My brother is a retired country club manager who had a reputation for managing clubs that had the best food. When we were kids, we played restaurant — as my big brother he, of course, was in charge. We created all kinds of play food.
So, maybe part why I do this was “it’s in the family genes” and environment. And (also) because I studied food science and my first job after my undergraduate degree was working at the Kellogg Company in its test kitchens, as well as research labs and quality control. I learned about myself in that job. I realized I wanted people to learn to enjoy healthy food, not just make foods people would almost automatically enjoy if you added sugar and butter or margarine.
Q How do you balance being health-conscious with making flavorful food? What are some practices people who want to be more focused on their health can adapt in the kitchen?
A People are often surprised that there is no food that is off limits to me, except bad tasting or poorly prepared food. People are surprised that I eat ribs or see me on occasion at B’s Barbecue. I tell them that the more you know about nutrition, the more free you are to eat any and everything because you make informed choices. By the way, B’s has the leanest pork barbecue in the region!
Portion size for me is key. I will eat lots of nutrient dense foods and smaller amounts of great-tasting indulgent or decadent foods. You may have seen me at a banquet or dinner event or in a restaurant, take a bite of what looked to be beautiful indulgent looking desert and the push it away saying, “it’s not worth the calories” if the taste does not meet expectations.
I am not obsessed with calories but I do look at the nutrition facts given at restaurants and on recipes.
I love ice cream, really good ice cream. So I will be satisfied with a spoon or two of it rather than a big bowl of something less yummy.
Q Any tips for budgeting time to cook at home?
A If you have been cooking as long as I have, you would have a recipe collection of foods that appear to take a lot of time to be wonderful but really are quite simple to prepare — at least I do.
I also use all the standard tips, like making a large batch of a recipe that will freeze well such as spaghetti sauce, lasagna, soup, blintzes or pot roast.
Share the work and pleasure — have your husband/roommate prepare the meat or seafood on the grill while you prepare the sides.
I don’t buy a lot of pre-prepped items like cut up carrots, celery, onions or fruit. If on Sunday I need cut up carrots, I will think about how many other dishes I will have that week and prepare enough for the week and store in the refrigerator.
When I was working full time, I did use more preprepared items from the grocery.
Q What would you tell someone who might be hesitant to take up cooking?
A I would listen carefully to the reasons they give and try to address each of those.
If they say they just don’t know how, today there are lots of free and for-a-fee videos to watch. I would encourage them to ask a friend or family member who prepares foods that they like to eat, to invite them to prepare a dish with them.
When we first came to N.C., I asked the locals to teach me the best preparation methods for seafood — besides frying.
I would suggest they check with the local Cooperative Extension Service office and see what programs they have.
If they say, they don’t have money for or space to store fancy cooking equipment, I would invite them into my kitchen and show the basic equipment and utensils I have. My mom had every gadget made, I am just the opposite.
Q Can you tell me a little bit about the recipe you are providing? Why is it special to you?
A Easter was an important holiday in our home. The week before Easter, Mother would start preparing the food that would go in the Easter basket. We carried the Easter basket to church on Holy Saturday for the blessing and ate those foods on Easter Sunday.
I remember the smells throughout the church of fresh bread and fresh kielbasa. Our basket would have a butter lamb and a freshly baked babka decorated with jelly beans and white frosting. We purchased the dark bread at the Polish bakery.
Mom would make the cwikla and I would gingerly taste it. The reaction on my face would suggest if she should add more sugar or more horseradish or more sour cream. After three or four tries, it would be just right. We would serve the cwikla as a side dish to the Easter ham.
Although we do not have Easter basket blessings at our church in Greenville, I still make cwikla, the butter lamb and some other traditional Polish dishes at Easter. Sometimes it is tough to find fresh red beets in eastern North Carolina. It seems that the local folks value the beet greens more than the root.
Once I was at the grocery store and asked the produce clerk to cut off the greens. He handed me the greens and started to throw out the root until I told him I wanted it the other way around. Another time, I bit my tongue so I would not laugh when a clerk remarked at how large the radishes were.
The dish is more flavorful and colorful made from fresh beets, but sometimes I have to resort to canned beets. I will add a drop or two of red food coloring to enhance the color. Some of my Southern friends have learned to enjoy this dish, not as a relish, but as a side dish and eat it lots more often than just at Easter.
Cwikla (beets with horseradish)
Ingredients:
2 pounds cooked beets
5 ounces prepared horseradish
4 teaspoons sugar
2-4 tablespoons light sour cream
1 tablespoon butter
Red food coloring (if using canned beets)
Steps:
1. Cook beets. Cool. Peel
2. Grate to your preference
3. Melt butter over low heat, add grated beets
4. Add sugar, sour cream, horseradish to taste.
Some like it hot — add more horseradish. Some like it sweet — add more sugar. Some like it creamy — add more sour cream
5. If using canned beets add a drop of food coloring.
6. Chill.