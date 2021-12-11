My Favorite Foodie is a regular feature that celebrates the culinary skills of home cooks.
Meet Maddie Daniel, a Greenville resident who loves learning about food and expanding her horizons in the kitchen.
Daniel cooks as a way to meet her dietary needs of food without dairy and meat, but she is also a fan of bringing traditional deserts to gatherings for family and friends to enjoy.
Her Miso Gochujang Bake with Tofu and Cauliflower is a flexible Asian Fusion recipe that coats hearty vegetables and meatless protein with spicy, sweet and flavorful seasonings.
How did you get your start cooking? What made it interesting for you?
Watching my parents cook. My dad favors the grill while my mother does the indoor cooking. When I was old enough to help out, I was more than ready.
I further developed my knowledge of cooking through cooking channels on television and, as I got older, research on the internet. There is always something new to learn when it comes to the culinary world. When I grew older and had to cut more and more things out of my diet, that knowledge became a necessity.
Although the standard American cuisine is heavy-handed on the meat and dairy department, a lot of international foods are naturally dairy and meat free. Greenville has come a long way in having restaurants where I am able to eat, but I find a lot of enjoyment out of finding new recipes to try to make, whether I make them up myself or I find them online.
On my computer, there is a recipe log I have so I can keep up with things I would like to try or have already tried. My recipes are bookmarked and organized by type so I can find everything easily.
I would suggest that if you find most of your recipes on the internet like I do, keep a folder of things you know you like. Sometimes you’re too busy to try new recipes. Having a backlog of your tried and true is key to knowing you’ll like what you make.
What are ways you can tailor a diet to your needs without sacrificing flavor?
I think the easiest way to do that is to know your seasonings. The basics everyone should have is salt, pepper and garlic, but knowing what the basic seasoning of any kind of cuisine is essential.
My herb/spice cabinet tends to be overflowing, but if spices are too expensive, compare the standard spice bottle to a bulk size.
If you still balk at the price tag, check out the international aisle and see if there are any sauces already made. It’s an easy way to see if you even like what you made, and easy to invest in the future.
Grocery stores have really expanded on what they carry, so as long as you look you can usually find anything.
I personally cook a lot of indian and Thai-inspired dishes, and in my opinion as long as the flavor is there you don’t really miss the dairy or the meat. That being said, be realistic in your explorations.
When you have a busy lifestyle, you have to take shortcuts. Not everyone can spend over an hour cooking. People like to scoff at pre-minced garlic and prepackaged sauces, but if that’s the best way for you to be fed, then that’s what you should do.
What is advice you have for someone just taking up baking?
Following the recipe is key to making sure you have an edible finished product. Although savory cooking can be more malleable in terms of adding or subtracting ingredients, baking is more of a strict science. You are better off following the recipe exactly.
That being said, sometimes you can do everything right and the outcome still may come out less than ideal. Just know that everyone makes mistakes, and sometimes it really is the recipe, and not you.
Bread can be notoriously finicky, even if you do everything right, so maybe start with a cookie recipe first and work your way up. Even the most seasoned professional still has bad cooking days.
You mentioned that baking is a way to show love. Do you feel like love is an important ingredient in making a great meal?
I think that love will come out in any meal because someone put the time and effort into it. Whether you’re making food for yourself or for someone else, there will always be a sense of satisfaction being able to provide, whether the food is sweet or savory.
Cooking is a universal way of showing compassion. There is a reason why people always bring food after a funeral, or welcoming a new neighbor. It’s a way to foster community that someone can do with any budget.
What is a tool or ingredient every kitchen should have?
My personal favorite kitchen tool is a rubber spatula. Whether I am cooking or baking, I don’t want to waste anything, so it is an easy way to scoop every drop. It also makes clean-up easier as well.
As for an ingredient everyone should have, my partner would tell you that I put ginger and garlic in everything. You should put ginger and garlic in everything too.
Maddie’s Miso Gochujang Bake with Tofu and Cauliflower
Ingredients
1 block extra firm tofu, pressed
2 cups fresh or frozen cauliflower, chopped
4 cups vegetable broth
4 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoons gochujang
2 tablespoons white miso
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons minced ginger
Steps
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees
Press tofu for ten minutes. You can use a tofu press, or just something heavy and paper towels to absorb the excess water.
On stovetop, melt butter in small pan on medium. Once melted, turn up the heat to medium high and add the miso and gochujang. Stir and sauté until very fragrant. This can take 3-5 minutes.
Add in the ginger and garlic. Sauté with the other liquids until the garlic and tofu are golden brown.
Once fully combined, slowly whisk in about 2 cups of the broth mixture. Once fully incorporated, turn the burner off and place to the side.
In an 8-inch by 8-inch baking dish, place tofu and cauliflower. If you have any other vegetables you would like to add, feel free to do so now. Sometimes I add whatever leftover vegetables I have in my fridge. Carrots are a good option.
After the vegetables are placed, pour in the broth and miso mixture. Stir to ensure every vegetable has been covered in the sauce.
Take remaining broth and fill the baking dish until it is at least 3/4 of the way full.
Cook for 40 minutes, being sure to stir every now and again. Serve on top of rice.
Rum Cake
Cake ingredients
½ cup pecans
1 Duncan-Hines Butter Recipe Golden Cake Mix
1 small package instant vanilla pudding mix
½ cup rum
½ cup mazola
½ cup water
4 eggs
Put ingredients in mixing bowl to beat three to four minutes.
Prepare a tube or bundt pan and sprinkle nuts in bottom.
Bake for about 45 minutes at 325 degrees, or until you can partially insert a knife in the cake and it comes out clean.
Glaze
¼ cup rum
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
Boil all ingredients and pour over cake while hot.
Let stand for 30 minutes.