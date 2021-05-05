A proposal to regulate development along N.C. 43 South has been approved unanimously by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners after modifications addressed concerns raised by residents in the area.
The plan now includes a conditional use process for commercial development along the corridor, which requires developers to present a site plan and identify the type of business planned for the property, Planning and Development Services Director James Rhodes said. It also maintains low-density development standards.
However, the document also acknowledges that the county has no authority to regulate annexation requests and extension of sewer service along the corridor, which is already occurring in areas between the Greenville’s contiguous municipal limits and the Mills Road area.
The modified proposal was presented and approved during the board of commissioners’ Monday meeting.
“The people I have talked to today have been very grateful that we went back from suburban residential to rural-residential, a lower-density zoning. I do want to thank you for listening to their concerns,” said Commissioner Lauren White, whose district includes the corridor.
Initially, the corridor plan recommended suburban residential zoning for the area between Greenville’s city limits and the Hollywood Crossroads area. It also took in a section of Mills Road.
Opponents, already upset with Greenville Utilities Commission’s installation of sewer lines to serve a proposed subdivision that prompted a non-contiguous annexation, said the suburban residential designation, which allows more homes in a smaller plot of land that rural residential zoning, didn’t fit the area around Hollywood Crossroads.
The commissioners vote authorized Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins to sign a resolution that adopted the land-use plan. It also amended the future land-use map in the 2030 comprehensive land-use plan to refer to the N.C. 43 South Land Use Plan for future development requests.
Other actions taken by the commissioners on Monday included:
- Delaying action on the Pitt County Detention Center medical contract. Revisions to the original contract are still being discussed.
- Removed a request to sell less than a half-acre of county-owned property located at 2863 Hines Road. No reason was given.
- Unanimously approved allocating nearly $2.4 million in restricted sales tax revenue to fund Pitt County Schools for roofing replacement/repair requests.
The school system had requested $4.8 million for roof repairs and other deferred maintenance.
In the board’s agenda materials, Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said the county appropriated $4.8 million in August for deferred maintenance and capital projects.
Barnett said he and the county manager are recommending another $2.4 million allocation because the county received more restricted sales tax revenue than anticipated.
State statutes require counties to set aside a percentage of sales tax revenue for school capital projects and debt payments.