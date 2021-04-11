WINTERVILLE — New N.C. Community College System President Thomas Stith III visited Pitt Community College Wednesday as part of an effort to learn more about each of the 58 institutions he oversees.
After taking the reins of the nation’s third-largest community college system Jan. 11, Stith has been stopping by campuses throughout North Carolina to tour programs and meet with administrators, faculty and staff.
“As president of the North Carolina Community College System, I feel it’s my responsibility, not only to represent our community colleges in our state capital but to also come visit and see the excellent programs and leadership at our local community colleges,” he said. “… For me, while it’s a part of my responsibility as president, it’s one of the better parts of the job.”
Stith’s PCC visit included tours of the college’s biotechnology and industrial systems classrooms as well as the simulation hospital utilized by its many health sciences programs. At each stop, he heard from faculty about Pitt’s efforts to meet the region’s educational needs and the importance of having the proper facilities and equipment to train a skilled workforce.
Sith said he was impressed by the “passion and commitment” he saw from PCC employees and the dedication to learning students exhibited, including a class of Pitt County high schoolers taking an industrial systems course through the unique PCC-Pitt County Schools Technical Academy.
“I was in a class earlier today, you literally had high school students — and this [week] is their [high school] spring break — but they’re in class, seeking education,” he said. “… Just seeing the passion and interest from our students, from the faculty, staff and the leadership of Pitt Community College is just outstanding.”
Stith joined NCCCS with two decades of experience in public service and business in North Carolina, including four years as chief of staff to former Gov. Pat McCrory. His familiarity with the eastern part of the state stems in large part from the five years he spent working on improving its economy as economic development program director at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise at the Kenan-Flagler Business School.
As NCCCS president, Stith says his vision for the state’s community colleges features three points of emphasis: being the first choice for affordable, accessible education, leading economic recovery and growth in communities statewide, and serving as a national model for diversity and inclusion.
“The strength in North Carolina is the diversity of the people in North Carolina, and we have that right here in Pitt County,” he said. “And that’s the competitive advantage for this county and for this state.”
Before having lunch with PCC administrators and trustees to close out his visit, Stith encouraged Pitt employees to maintain their passion for providing quality education. He also stressed the importance of community colleges working together.
“Certainly, Pitt Community College has its unique focus here in the county, but the vision of the leadership here realizes that working with other community colleges in the region is very important,” he said. “We’re stronger as a community college system. We have our own unique identities as individual colleges, but, ultimately, when we work together as a system, we’re even stronger.”
Pilot program produces first graduates
A little more than two months after starting their training at PCC, the first group of students participating in a new pilot program for nursing assistants has graduated.
Earlier this year, in response to its growing need for skilled Nurse Aide IIs (NAII), Vidant Medical Center (VMC) partnered with PCC’s Continuing Education and Workforce Development Department to create the NA Advancement Pilot Program. The goal, according to PCC Health Care Programs Director Sidette Brown, is to help VMCs Nurse Aide I staff members obtain NAII certification through a course that includes financial support and a curriculum that ensures a healthy “work-life” balance.
“This program is a benefit for Vidant Medical Center, VMC employees, and Pitt Community College,” Brown said. “Vidant Medical Center gains employees with much-needed NA II skills, while its employees gain new skills and higher pay.”
Training at PCC began Jan. 19 and followed a hybrid format that combined online teaching with in-person skills lab instruction and 80 hours of clinical coursework at VMC. Vidant encouraged members of its central staffing office to form the first student cohort.
Brown said nine of the 10 students who participated in the inaugural class graduated as NAIIs on March 31 and registered with the N.C. Board of Nursing.
“Though it’s still a pilot program, the success of our NA Advancement training has once again demonstrated PCC’s ability to provide training that our business partners need for to keep their operations running efficiently and effectively,” Brown said, adding that the next class of VMC nursing assistants will begin training May 10.
PCC Foundation’s spring fundraiser is April 17
The PCC Foundation will hold the inaugural Down East Outdoor Living Tour & “Chair-ity” Auction April 17 to generate revenue for student scholarships and educational activities.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is actually a combination of three fundraisers — outdoor living tour, plant sale and chair auction.
Tour tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased on the PCC Foundation website (pittccfoundation.com). Those who register must visit Pitt’s campus the day of the fundraiser to receive a booklet that provides tour details and serves as an admission ticket at each property.
On campus, the “Chair-ity” Auction will feature a variety of unique chairs up for bidding. Designed and donated by members of the community, they will be on display outside the PCC Greenhouse, which is located near the intersection of Eddie Smith and Spaulding streets. The auction begins on April 12 on Handbid’s mobile bidding site (https://events.handbid.com/auctions/chair-ity-auction) and ends April 17 at 3 p.m.
For safety purposes, participants must wear masks and practice proper social distancing during all activities, on- and off-campus. That includes the PCC Horticulture Technology Department’s plant sale, which will take place at the greenhouse.
Should it rain April 17, the fundraiser will take place April 24.