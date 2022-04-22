Questions

1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?

2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?

3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?

4. The 1st Congressional District struggles economically, despite having manufacturing hubs in the cities of Greenville, Rocky Mount and Wilson, and a variety of locations that draw tourists. What can be done in Congress to improve the region’s economy and how would you approach the Congressional leadership to ensure it is done?

5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?