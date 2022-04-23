Early voting for the May 17 primary election begins on Thursday. The following candidates seeking their party’s nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat responded to a questionnaire distributed by APGENC newspapers. The questions were distributed on April 4 to all candidates via email to addresses listed with the state Board of Elections. Each candidate received follow-up emails and telephone calls were placed to numbers listed with the state. Republicans Sandy Smith and Billy Strickland did not respond. Republican Henry Williams does not use email. He did not return a mailed questionnaire by April 20. Note: The questions are listed separately in the gray box. Numbered answers correspond to question numbers to avoid repetition.
DEMOCRATS
Barbara D. Gaskins
Age: 39
Town of residence: Greenville
Occupation: Reentry consultant
Online: www.barbara4congress.com
1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?
I am eastern North Carolina! None of my opponents can use this statement because none are directly from this community. My ancestors were German settlers who assisted with the founding of the city of New Bern. My great-great-great-great-grandfather was enslaved here in Craven and Jones Counties, and his son, following emancipation, migrated to areas of Lenoir. My grandmother, now 93 years old, was born in 1929 in Ayden to farmers who worked tirelessly and endured all the hardships of being Black in 20-century America. She graduated from South Ayden High School. Her children were born in both Ayden and Greenville. I was born in Greenville, lived over a decade in Washington, and have been an eastern North Carolinian since birth. I am raising now my three boys to be eastern North Carolinians like me. Although these are different generations, we all have the same thing in common: we were born in and believe in eastern North Carolina.
Eastern North Carolina runs deep in my veins. What happens here happens to me and my family, so the future of eastern North Carolina is important to me. Our destiny cannot lie in the hands of individuals who have no ties or few ties to this region but feel that they can come in and tell us as eastern North Carolinians what or how we should feel or believe. I am running as the Democratic candidate for District 3 because as a lifelong eastern North Carolinian, I have seen the failures of the current leadership. Businesses continuously come and go, the criminal justice system continuously fails black, brown, poor, those with mental health or substance use disorders and veterans are tossed to the curb once their service is up. These issues, and many more, are important to eastern North Carolina. That’s why we need a Democratic candidate who has a plan to address these issues. As a Democrat, I will fight on the side of the people because I am the people.
I will fight to improve these issues, starting by reforming the criminal justice system at every level. This starts at funding mental health/substance use disorder facilities and programs because a jail is not the place for someone with mental health issues.
I will fight to invest in diversifying our schools. Our children are our future. Eastern North Carolina needs access to trade, work based, and specialized schooling for children to have an informed choice about their future and their job prospects.
I will fight for farmers. According to USDA, North Carolina’s agricultural exports bring in 3.5 billion dollars to the state so it's time to invest in our small businesses, farmers, fishermen, and overall rebuild our middle class.
2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
I watched in horror as our democracy came under attack on Jan 6. This day also showed us another side of America where class, privilege and greed sought to overthrow America's most sacred act — voting. This day also showed us on the world stage how extremism works and it was a call to action regarding our flawed criminal justice system.
3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?
Allegations like voter fraud have contributed to Congress losing sight of what is important and being able to effectively complete their job of upholding our Constitution. Founded or unfounded claims should be prosecuted as it would be if anyone provides false information to government officials.
4. The 3rd Congressional District has numerous areas of special interest: military bases, coastal communities, rural communities that are being repeatedly battered by flooding and a number of counties losing population and jobs. How do you plan to balance these diverse interests and address their needs in Congress?
I plan to be the people’s voice if elected to Congress. I know firsthand the struggles faced here in eastern North Carolina as a lifelong eastern North Carolinian. I promise to address the interests of all eastern North Carolinians and be able to compromise for our best interests without leaving anyone behind. I will represent all of eastern North Carolina based on the best outcome for our specific issues and I will make sure our voice is heard. So my vote in Congress will be a reflection of the voice from the people.
5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?
I am running on a community-focused platform that prioritizes fair redistricting reform, rebuilding the middle class, investing in infrastructure revitalization, expanding rural broadband, improving health care for everyone by providing care that is fair and affordable especially for our vulnerable populations such as our aging population here in the East and our veterans, improving our children’s education and creating a fair criminal justice and policing system.
Joe Swartz
Age: 37
Town of residence: Swansboro
Occupation: Army veteran, currently working in cybersecurity sales
1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?
The 3rd District needs a candidate that can reach across the aisle to independent and Republican voters if we’re going to get a Democrat in office. That includes organization, message and focus. I believe I’ll provide the right combination of those traits to win crossover votes.
2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
Jan. 6 was an insurrection with an element of planning at the highest political levels. But it couldn’t have been perpetrated without people like Rep. Greg Murphy repeating the Big Lie about election fraud. He continues to double down on it.
3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?
There is no substance to allegations of massive voter fraud. Time and time again we have studied this issue and while isolated instances of individual voter fraud exist, it amounts to nothing beyond a few scattered cases exist.
4. The 3rd Congressional District has numerous areas of special interest: military bases, coastal communities, rural communities that are being repeatedly battered by flooding and a number of counties losing population and jobs. How do you plan to balance these diverse interests and address their needs in Congress?
Some of these special interests will require a subject-matter focus. Military-specific issues are an example. Others will benefit from even a general focus. For example, investing in infrastructure addresses challenges experienced by coastal and farm communities alike, addressing both congestion and depopulation/job loss. More than anything, our policies need to be simple and accessible. As we strive to increase broadband, for instance, we need to make it easy for counties and municipalities to access the resources we’re making available.
5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?
Jobs, infrastructure (including rural broadband), health care, military issues.
REPUBLICANS
Tony Cowden
Age: 46
Town of residence: Harrells
Occupation: Self employed
Online: www.tonycowden.com, facebook.com/tonycowdenNC, IG: @tony_cowden_4nc
1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?
Our nation is in a pivotal time in our history that will define its direction for generations. It will take a true conservative with determination and grit to stand up to and reverse the liberal, socialist agendas that are being forced on us and our children. No longer can America and the people of eastern North Carolina afford to elect Republicans who support the left wing and vote with the Democrats. I will only vote to help eastern North Carolina. I am from Pamlico County and the 3rd District. My father was in the fishing industry, my uncle is a farmer, and I am a veteran and Green Beret. I understand the needs of the 3rd District and will work to make it better for everyone who lives here.
2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
The events on Capitol Hill Jan. 6 were unfortunate. It was a protest that got out of hand and was largely misreported by the media. The aftermath is what is most disturbing. American citizens have been detained without charges, including one man from our district who was not ever at the protest. Americans have the Constitutional right to due process. A representative must be an advocate for the people and their rights. I will not rest until the detainees of Jan. 6 are provided their rights and set free.
3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?
There is plenty of evidence of election fraud in the last presidential election, and other elections across the country. So far Congress has done nothing to investigate the fraud — a monumental failure on our representatives' part to ensure our elections and, therefore, our entire democracy. Congress must investigate and aid states in their own investigations to find how and to what extent the fraud was and then take every measure possible to make certain it never happens again.
4. The 3rd Congressional District has numerous areas of special interest: military bases, coastal communities, rural communities that are being repeatedly battered by flooding and a number of counties losing population and jobs. How do you plan to balance these diverse interests and address their needs in Congress?
The needs of our military coastal communities have been neglected. I am from one of the communities that is prone to flooding and I have served in our military and Special Operations communities for 25 years. Addressing the needs of these communities is as simple as being their No. 1 advocate on Capitol Hill. It requires focusing government spending for the district on programs and infrastructure that help develop our communities’ housing, roads, and water runoff to get ahead of and prepare for future needs.
5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?
Accountability. Our representatives have grown our federal government far beyond its Constitutional authorities. The spending is out of control and the bills they pass no longer help the Districts and instead send billions of tax dollars overseas that we need invested here in the United States. A balanced budget, term limits, and returning our nation to energy independence are my top priorities along with securing our Constitutional rights and protecting them from further attack.
Eric Earhart
Age: 54 (Oct. 28, 1967)
Town of residence: Eure
Occupation: Senior/founding pastor, URA Church
Online: www.ericearhart.com, Facebook: Eric Earhart for Congress
1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?
I have the audacity to confront the demonic and evil forces that are assailing our nation from the school board to the White House.
2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
I would describe it as a mostly peaceful protest by over 100,000 concerned citizens that was marred by around 400 of them being duped into trespassing in the U.S. Capitol.
3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?
Ongoing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona have found evidence of widespread fraud. However, the main problem with the 2020 election was state bureaucrats using emergency COVID measures to introduce ballot harvesting techniques. The challenge for the U.S. Congress is to investigate and unravel illegal and unethical voting measures that hid behind COVID mandates.
4. The 3rd Congressional District has numerous areas of special interest: military bases, coastal communities, rural communities that are being repeatedly battered by flooding and a number of counties losing population and jobs. How do you plan to balance these diverse interests and address their needs in Congress?
Individual freedom and government deregulation are always the right initial response to the needs of the people of the 3rd District. Using the power of the federal government to unleash the energy and the initiative of local and state entities is the way forward.
5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?
My top priority will be restraining the bureaucratic forces that Congress so often uses to try to “help.” As Ronald Reagan once said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
Brian Friend
Age: 55
Town of residence: Wilmington
Occupation: Business owner, forensic accountant, enrolled agent with the Internal Revenue Service, licensed insurance agent
1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?
A combination of education and experience. I have faced every major issue on a personal level, such as immigration, Obama Care, and the impact of Trump's tax package. I have been a business owner for over 25 Years. I am an enrolled agent with the Internal Revenue Service and a licensed insurance agent. I have a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Also, I possess a master’s degree in forensic accounting and advanced taxation. I am a problem solver first-hand
2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
I believed it was fueled the past four years by the media and Democrats.
3 Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?
Absolutely there was election tampering, given the opportunity I could prove it if given the chance, but I am sure they covered their tracks.
4. The 3rd Congressional District has numerous areas of special interest: military bases, coastal communities, rural communities that are being repeatedly battered by flooding and a number of counties losing population and jobs. How do you plan to balance these diverse interests and address their needs in Congress?
We need to work on futuristic infrastructure; we have to learn to plan ahead.
5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?
Reduce spending, congress spends money like water.
Greg Murphy
Age: 59
City of residence: Greenville
Occupation: District 3 U.S. congressman, physician of more than 30 years
Online: Murphy4Congress.com, Facebook: Greg Murphy for Congress, Twitter: @GregMurphyMD
1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?
Since being elected in September 2019, I have worked tirelessly for the citizens of eastern North Carolina to represent their interests and provide outstanding casework services. I am the only candidate with a proven track record of legislative success on behalf of our district. I have passed strong legislation, built coalitions, and authored dozens of bills. President Trump has endorsed our campaign because he knows that I have worked tirelessly to provide for our veterans, support our military, defend the Second Amendment, lower health care costs, and secure our border. I would be honored to continue my service should residents elect me to serve another term.
2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021?
The events of Jan. 6 were shameful and never should have happened. I have said this repeatedly. We are a nation of laws, and anyone who violates our laws should be fully prosecuted. In the summer preceding Jan. 6, we had cities and businesses burned and looted and people were killed in the violence. Just like those who broke laws on Jan. 6, those who rioted during Summer 2020 should be prosecuted as well.
3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?
The American people deserve free, fair and accurate elections. All Americans, regardless of party affiliation, should be able to have confidence in our elections. That said, there were unquestionable irregularities in the last election. Article II Section I of the Constitution states explicitly that state legislatures are charged with writing election laws, not executive officials, election boards, or judges. The fact is, executive officials and judges in several states usurped legislative power to rewrite election laws. As American lawmakers, our goal should be straightforward: make it simple to vote, and hard to cheat. Every legal vote should be counted.
4. The 3rd Congressional District has numerous areas of special interest: military bases, coastal communities, rural communities that are being repeatedly battered by flooding and several counties losing population and jobs. How do you plan to balance these diverse interests and address their needs in Congress?
I am incredibly proud of what my team and I have accomplished in just a few short years on behalf of our great congressional district. I am particularly proud of my work on behalf of our veterans and coastal communities.
Our military community is an essential pillar of eastern North Carolina, and it has been my greatest honor to represent them. My district staff has done an exemplary job providing aid to hundreds of veterans on VA casework issues, while at the same time, I have introduced and passed meaningful legislation on behalf of our veterans. In fact, the House recently passed two of my original bills, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act and the Student Veterans Counseling Centers Eligibility Act. I have also introduced the Veteran HOPE Act to combat the opioid epidemic among our veterans. I continue to work very closely with Ranking Member of Veterans Affairs Mike Bost to help influence legislation to help our veterans.
Our district contains 80 percent of the North Carolina coastline, so coastal issues play a huge role in my congressional policy. This past fall, I hosted the first of its kind symposium that looked at the water issues that face eastern North Carolina. The first annual WATERS Summit in Greenville brought together academics, local leaders, business owners, and flood mitigation experts to begin drafting a 5-, 25- and 100-year plan to confront waterway management issues in eastern North Carolina. We look forward to hosting our second annual event this October!
Our rural district is a defining characteristic of Eastern North Carolina. While it is very rare for a first-term member to be elected to the most influential committee in Congress, I was appointed to Ways and Means two months ago. As a member of that committee, I have been proud to advocate on behalf of our rural district in issues dealing with taxes, trade and health care. Our agriculture industry plays a huge role in our economy, and I will continue to legislate on policies that will improve the regulatory environment for our rural economy and lower prices.
As a member of Congress, you must be able to successfully balance a wide variety of issues. Having a great understanding of district needs, firsthand experiences as a business owner, and a talented district team makes a huge difference.
5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?
Lowering costs for families, supporting our veteran community, improving health care accessibility and affordability and securing our border.
George J. Papastrat
Age: 38
Town of residence: Richlands
Occupation: Retired U.S. Marine, owner Tideline Marine, Jacksonville
1. Why should voters select you as the party’s nominee over your opponents?
I am a combat veteran, small business owner, father, husband and American. I am running to represent our entire district, not one group or affiliation, but our entire diverse population, from the veterans, active duty, spouses, contractors, local citizens, we are the most diverse place in our state and we must all work to achieve greatness together. I am an American, and I will vote for issues that further promote life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. I served as a public affairs representative as well as a counterintelligence/human intelligence specialist with the U.S. Marines. I have enabled efforts to further promote our country foreign and domestic. I believe in 2nd Amendment rights, medical cannabis and that every single American Citizen has the rights given to us by our founding fathers in the Constitution. I own Tideline Marine in Jacksonville. I am a Skillsbridge center, providing internship programs to our transitioning veterans. I want to make our community, which has the largest group of bases on the East Coast, the epicenter and example of what a military community should reflect. I bring the background and knowledge of organizing large community events in major cities like Chicago and San Diego. I rescued my linguist from Afghanistan this year. Let that sink in. My old CI/HUMINT team members and I got our linguist, a U.S. Citizen veteran, who was stuck in Kabul, home less than a week before the bombing. I am the only candidate or member of our district to recover another U.S. Citizen from Afghanistan this year that was not active duty. How many other people can tell you that? That is just the start of the great things we will do together when I represent District 3! #seewhathappens.
2. How would you describe the events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021?
As a combat veteran, what happened at our nation's capitol is 100 percent unacceptable. Regardless of who is to blame, no one should ever disrespect our country, and our history like that. Disgraceful.
3. Allegations of massive voter fraud have persisted since the last presidential election. Is there any truth to those allegations? How should Congress respond if massive fraud exists or if the allegations are unfounded?
I participated in providing security and stability to elections overseas. The fact this question gets asked is an example of how divided as a country we have become. Term limits solve the problem of career politicians. We are divided and that is a problem I plan to fix.
4. The 3rd Congressional District has numerous areas of special interest: military bases, coastal communities, rural communities that are being repeatedly battered by flooding and a number of counties losing population and jobs. How do you plan to balance these diverse interests and address their needs in Congress?
The 3rd District needs to have a diverse representative who understands because of the military, we have the most diverse population living here: veterans, military, and long time locals. I have worked community relations for our Marine Corps with greater populations than this entire district. I am more than qualified to unite our amazing community again. We have other candidates that are all running on a platform of non-negotiation and calling people like me a Rhino. Let's be honest, the topic in question literally requires a person who can accept all and make the best decisions for the American population not just one party. I am a statesman, who will represent not dictate. I served as the Marine Corps Marketing Director in Chicago, I have worked around the world in the public affairs world. I am the person who brings our communities together. Most Marines don’t want to get stationed here, that is wrong. I will change that. I will bring our country together.
I have a Master’s in Business Administration, concentrated in Homeland Security Resource Allocation. I interned at the Onslow County Emergency Operations Center, I am competent and educated in emergency management and disaster preparation/mitigation as well as public private partnerships. During Florance my business supported several state agencies in the relief efforts, to include providing watercraft, maintenance and repairs to first responders vessels, and fuel and safety equipment.
As the owner of a Marine I fully see and understand every aspect of our wildlife and coastline. I am personally impacted by any regulations in the industry regardless of good bad or indifferent when it comes to conservation and fisheries. I know what the population needs and wants when it comes to our coastline because its literally my business. Visit our website to read more of this response.
5. What will your top priorities be in Congress?
Stopping the opioid crisis with the use of medical cannabis; reducing inflation by focusing on small, family-owned business in communities, not corporations; ensure our borders are secure from drug and human trafficking; support proper immigration to bring new bright minds from around the world; supporting our local Marine Corps bases with a community relations and public-private partnership program better than anywhere else in the country.