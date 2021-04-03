The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has expanded its online services and now customers can renew state-issued identification cards.
Individuals with a state-issued ID can skip making an office appointment and renew online by going to payments.ncdot.gov and following the instructions. State-issued IDs can be renewed up to six months before they expire.
The price to renew an ID is $14, plus the $3 online convenience fee. However, there also are ID holders who can renew for free. That information can be found at https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/identification/Pages/default.aspx under No-Fee ID Cards.
Obtaining an initial state-issued ID still requires a visit to a driver's license office. Information on obtaining an ID card can be found on the DMV website.
NCDMV already offers online access for many services, including driver license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards, ordering personalized and specialty plates, payment of insurance lapse fines, and applying for voter registration.
Trains resume full schedule
For the first time in a year, the state’s passenger train services will offer eight daily trains to choose from as full service resumes on Monday. Due to the pandemic, the N.C. Department of Transportation halted most of its daily schedule last March.
To celebrate full train service resuming, passengers can buy tickets for 50 percent off regular priced fares during April for travel within North Carolina.
For passenger safety masks are required, social distancing is being enforced and enhanced cleaning is taking place regularly.
For more information, tickets and schedules go to ncbytrain.org.
Summer ferry employees sought
NCDOT’s Ferry System is looking for qualified applicants to fill a variety of summer positions on its popular Hatteras-Ocracoke route. Positions include ferry captains, engine room positions and traffic coordinators. All positions run on week-on, week-off schedules and dormitory housing is provided during shift weeks for those who need it.
All applicants must either have a current Transportation Worker Identification Card or need to have applied for one. People interested in applying for a position should contact the Ferry Division’s Human Resources Coordinator Alma Fountain at AFountain@ncdot.gov.