Medicaid Expansion North Carolina

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, center, speaks at a news conference about a Medicaid expansion agreement, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C.

 Hannah Schoenbaum - staff, AP

RALEIGH — North Carolina legislative leaders announced Thursday an agreement to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults through the Affordable Care Act, The Associated Press reported. 

The deal, which likely won't be voted on until later this month, marks a milestone for Republicans, most of whom until recently had opposed the idea for close to a decade.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 