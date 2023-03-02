RALEIGH — North Carolina legislative leaders announced Thursday an agreement to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults through the Affordable Care Act, The Associated Press reported.
The deal, which likely won't be voted on until later this month, marks a milestone for Republicans, most of whom until recently had opposed the idea for close to a decade.
North Carolina has been one of 11 states that has not adopted Medicaid expansion.
Under the agreement details, which also include easing “certificate of need” laws that require health regulators to sign off on expansion plans by medical providers, the state would start enrolling people in January.
Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health, which provides health care in 29 eastern North Carolina counties, called the decision “a critical and necessary step.”
“This is an important moment for rural health care in North Carolina as our legislators have struck a deal to move Medicaid expansion and the Healthcare Access Stabilization Program forward in the legislative process and one step closer to passage,” Waldrum said. “Medicaid expansion will provide coverage to more than 100,000 people in the east and HASP is vitally important to stabilize health care delivery in rural North Carolina.”
Waldrum offered “his deepest gratitude” for the decision.
“This is something that we can all be very proud of,” House Speaker Tim Moore said at a Legislative Building news conference with Senate leader Phil Berger. “What a huge announcement this is for North Carolina. What a huge policy direction this is, that will provide help for so many in this state, but it’s going to do it in a way that’s fiscally responsible.”
The federal government covers 90% of the cost of Medicaid recipients under expansion. Potentially, 600,000 people in North Carolina could receive the benefit — those who make too much to qualify for conventional Medicaid but not enough to receive heavily subsidized health insurance that the 2010 law provides.
Under the agreement, the state’s 10% share would be paid through assessments paid by hospitals, which in turn benefit from getting reimbursed as they cover patients with Medicaid.
The state also could get an extra $1.5 billion over two years through a financial sweetener in a COVID-19 federal relief package if it accepts expansion. And Berger said the package will include provisions that would result in higher reimbursements — potentially $3 billion annually — for hospital systems when they treat Medicaid patients.
Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who has sought expansion since taking office in 2017, tweeted after the news conference that the agreement “is a monumental step that will save lives” but wants it effective immediately “to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health.”
Moore and Berger said the agreement would not take effect until after a state budget is enacted, likely in the early summer.
Democratic State Sen. Kandie Smith of Greenville applauded the announcement.
"I am thrilled to hear that an agreement has finally been reached to deliver this critical, life-changing opportunity to more than half-a-million North Carolinians," Smith said. "I am thrilled that my colleagues from across the aisle were willing to put people over politics in this instance, and do the right thing. Medicaid expansion will not only help provide coverage to the historically underserved, but will bring millions of dollars in economic activity and investments into our area."
Smith said reaching this agreement has been a long, hard road and thousands of people suffered for years without adequate health coverage.
"I will continue to do my part to ensure this crucial priority remains at the forefront of our attention, and we will not give up until the Governor has finally signed Medicaid expansion into law," Smith said.
State Rep. Gloristine Brown, a Democrat from Bethel, wanted to read the bill's details before commenting on Thursday's announcement.
State Rep. Tim Reeder, a Greenville Republican, was unavailable for comment.