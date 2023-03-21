Since she retired, Judith Dykstar has been able to spend more time reading the newspaper.
It’s not the same as when she was working in legal administration in Boston and she would wake up on Sunday mornings, pour herself a cup of coffee and sit on the couch going through her favorite sections.
These days, Dykstar, who moved to North Carolina three years ago, spends hours reading the paper every Monday in a recording studio in Raleigh. She is not a paid announcer but a volunteer for North Carolina Reading Service, a nonprofit organization that for four decades has brought news and information to people who are blind and print impaired.
“We’re reading the news aloud to people who can’t otherwise get their news,” said Dykstar, one of about 140 volunteers helping to create programming for NCRS’ 24-hour broadcasts.
“A good portion of our listeners can read Braille, but some of our listeners totally rely on us for the news,” Dykstar said. “We connect our listeners with what’s happening locally and throughout the world. It’s a pretty valuable service.”
Founded by former North Carolina State University professor Ed Funkhouser and the late Ben Eason, a Raleigh businessman who was blind from his teen years, NCRS began in March 1983 as a radio reading service that included live daily broadcasts of the News and Observer. In 1992, Radio Reading Service of Eastern NC formed to serve readers in Greenville and New Bern. After more than 20 years, the Eastern service disbanded, and the Raleigh organization began to include in its programming reading from The Daily Reflector, the New Bern Sun Journal and Wilmington Star News.
Former Radio Reading Service of Eastern NC Director Barbara Hansen of New Bern, who has been blind since birth, remains a regular NCRS listener.
“I listen to the local paper and the News and Observer,” she said, adding that in addition to news articles, the broadcast includes information from grocery ads. “There are about seven (newspapers) that they read. I don’t get them all every day, but I like to know what’s going on.”
Hansen, who worked with N.C. Services for the Blind until her retirement in 2004, remembers when radio reading service loaned listeners specially tuned receivers so they could hear local programming.
“Technology has made it possible to get reading service in many other ways than just radios that we used to have,” said Hansen, who accesses NCRS today through Zeno radio on her phone.
NCRS Executive Director May Tran said there are numerous ways to access content,. Internet access means the North Carolina service may have listeners from other states.
“We try to make it as accessible as we possibly can so our listeners can have easy access to printed material just like everybody else,” Tran said of the service, which does not receive state or federal funding but relies on donations from individuals and civic organizations. “We have listeners from Michigan, Florida, Georgia, California, all over. We cannot keep track of how many people are listening to us.”
One of nearly 50 reading services across the United States, NCRS features not only audio presentations of local newspapers, including news, editorials, obituaries and advertisements, but also of USA Today five days a week. More than 95 percent of local programming is produced in Raleigh, almost exclusively by volunteers.
“There are some that have been here five years, 10 years,” said Tran, who joined NCRS more than two decades ago. “We have one volunteer who is 100 years old. He comes to the studio every Wednesday. He’s been with us for at least 34 years.”
Like Tran, whose mother was blind in one eye, some volunteers have a personal connection to the organization’s mission.
“Several of our volunteers come to us because they have family members or friends who just recently lost their sight or their uncles and aunts are no longer able to hold the printed material,” she said. “Something like that compelled them to come and volunteer with us.”
Almost all of the volunteers share a love of reading. Being an avid reader since childhood is one thing that led Dykstar to sign on as a volunteer in 2020, but there was more. Having moved to North Carolina just two weeks before the beginning of pandemic shutdowns, Dykstar, though sighted, learned first-hand about isolation, which can be a common problem among people with visual impairments. She saw volunteering as an opportunity to make connections for herself and others.
But Dykstar assumed that, due to her professional background, she would be assigned administrative duties until Tran told her that she would need to audition.
“This is nothing I’ve ever done before,” she said of her Monday morning time slot with reading partner Dick Hayden. Sometimes the two are joined by one of their visually impaired listeners, a 22-year-old who has mastered the soundboard and reads Braille for his on-air contributions.
“They (listeners) come to know us,” Dykstar said, recalling that, when introduced to a blind listener at a fundraiser for NCRS, the young man recognized her voice from her program.
The service is not only for people who are visually impaired but is designed for anyone facing challenges in accessing printed material.
“We are now trying to get a signal into retirement facilities for people who have had a stroke or ALS or other illnesses,” Tran said. “They are no longer able to hold the printed materials. We want them to tune into North Carolina Reading Service so they can have someone read to them.”
Dykstar said the service helps lessen isolation by enabling listeners to be part of conversations on events and activities around them.
“It lessens the fact that they’re disabled in an emotional way,” she said. “It makes them more social. They can go to their friends and family and say, ‘This is what I heard today’ and connect with people. That’s our whole mission really is getting the blind and visually impaired to connect.”
Dykstar and other volunteers read printed articles as they appear in print or in newspapers’ online editions. Even on controversial topics, they do not incorporate their own opinions or make editorial comments.
“We just do what we need to do because that’s our job,” Dykstar said. “That’s our obligation to our listeners. We really are dedicated to making sure they get a fair share of what’s happening in the world.”
Audio programming from North Carolina Reading Service can be accessed free of charge. Visit www.ncreadingservice.org