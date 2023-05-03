RALEIGH — North Carolina Republican lawmakers advanced legislation on Tuesday to eliminate the requirement that anyone who wants to carry a concealed handgun must get a permit from the local sheriff.

The effort comes barely a month after the Republican-controlled General Assembly agreed with gun-rights groups and repealed — overriding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto — another kind of permit issued by sheriffs before someone could buy a pistol.


