ELIZABETH CITY — Civil rights leaders are demanding Pasquotank County form a community panel to investigate the practices of the sheriff’s office.
They made their demand during a Thursday event that marked 100 days since the fatal shooting of a suspected drug dealer by deputies who were attempting to execute search warrants at the home of Andrew Brown.
“We demand that the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners develop and implement a community review commission that will independently investigate policing and employment practices by the county sheriff’s department,” said Keith Rivers, head of the Pasquotank chapter of the NAACP.
Brown was shot to death in his car on the morning of April 21 by three Pasquotank deputies who were part of a team dispatched to search his Perry Street residence. District Attorney Andrew Womble cleared the deputies of wrongdoing and they have since returned to work, although one later resigned.
Rivers, who was surrounded at the microphone by members of the Brown family and other state civil rights leaders, was speaking at a press conference outside the Pasquotank Public Safety Building.
The news conference was part of the Journey to Justice Rally, which started at 4:30 p.m. and included remarks from Corine Mack of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg branch of the NAACP, Gerald D. Givens Jr. of the Raleigh-Apex NAACP and Danielle Brown of NC Black Voters Matter.
Rivers said he was calling for the community review commission on behalf of concerned Pasquotank citizens, as well as the local NAACP. He said because the county allocates funding to the sheriff’s office, the county Board of Commissioners has a responsibility to create the review panel.
“It is imperative for the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners to form this reviewing commission, because they are the body that funds the operation of the sheriff’s department and is capable of creating an official body that can review citizens’ complaints regarding the operations and activities of the sheriff’s department,” Rivers said.
Other than providing funding, however, commissioners have no other authority over the sheriff’s office because the sheriff is independently elected.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Friday he would have no comment on Rivers’ demand for a citizen advisory board for the sheriff’s office.
The local NAACP is asking for a meeting with county commissioners, and other concerned community members, “to propose a structure and scope of authority to facilitate these efforts of creating the reviewing commission,” Rivers said.
Following comments by Rivers, members of the Brown family and other residents marched to the new Black Lives Matter billboard on West Ehringhaus Street near the CVS pharmacy, before returning to the public safety building.
Danielle Brown commented on the significance of activists and members of the community still seeking justice 100 days after Brown’s death.
“Be proud of that,” she said. “One-hundred days of marching. One-hundred days of justice. One-hundred days of continuous movement, because you are a movement and a movement that we all want to see and want to continue to be a part of.”
Givens, who is president of the Raleigh-Apex chapter of the NAACP, reiterated demands that all the police body camera footage from the Brown shooting be released. He also encouraged residents to continue their journey for justice.
“Stay together, y’all, because that’s what y’all are going to need,” he said.
Mack, who is president of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg NAACP, concluded her comments by reminding residents to not let Brown have died for nothing.
“Andrew Brown’s life meant something,” she said. “His life had value. It had worth. And the way that we show it had worth is to continue in this struggle to get justice for him and for every single one of us.”