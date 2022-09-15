FARMVILLE — Residents and officials celebrated the opening of the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion, a new event venue, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

The pavilion features a large sheltered space, a catering kitchen, storage space and restrooms. It is located at 3876 S. Main St., beside the Farmville Community Center.


