The likelihood of rain Tuesday has prompted changes to several National Night Out celebrations while others are moving forward for now.
The National Weather Service reported that showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday morning, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Tuesday night, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected with the chance of precipitation at 80 percent through the day. Up to 2 inches possible of rain is possible.
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office changed the time of events planned in Belvoir and Grimesland from 5-8 p.m. to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in response to the forecast. "Hopefully folks can come by to grab lunch or dinner after work, visit our vendors, and fellowship with our staff," said Sgt. Lee Darnell.
The events will be at the Belvoir Fire Department, 4189 N.C. 33 West, and the Grimesland Fire Department, 463 First St. They will have free hot dogs, chips, drinks and snow cones, as well as a bouncy house for children. Vidant Medical Center staff will be present to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
A translator will be on hand to help non-English speaking residents who have questions about the vaccine and law enforcement.
National Night Out events focus on community building and gives residents and law enforcement a chance to interact and build relationships. The Greenville Police Department is planning events across the city.
Only one neighborhood had canceled its event: Cherry Oaks North. The others were still on, Public Information Officer Kristin Hunter said Monday, with officers and volunteers on site for each event:
- Uptown Greenville (Five Points): 5-8 p.m.
- Third Street Education Center (600 W. Third Street): 6–8 p.m.
- Lakewood Pines (Pineview Drive): 6-8 p.m.
- Crystal Springs Apartments (Lake Road. Limited to residents only): 6-7:45 p.m.
- Cypress Glenn (100 Hickory St. Limited to residents only): 6:30-7:30 p.m.
There also will be four block party-style events in partnership with the Greenville Housing Authority from 6-7:45 p.m.
- Kearney Park, 601 S. Skinner St.
- Moyewood Center, 1720 W. Third St.
- Dubber Laney Woods, 2815 Best Road.
- East Meadowbrook, 400 Mumford Road.
Events also were scheduled for several municipalities outside Greenville, although Farmville postponed its event for a date to be determined.
Winterville rescheduling its Back To School Bash/National Night Out to 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 10. at 252 Main St. The event will feature vendors, music, free hamburgers and hot dogs, water slides, a toddler splash pad and prize drawings. Visit www.facebook.com/wintervillemarket for updates.
The Ayden Police Department is holding its celebration from 6-8 p.m. behind Ayden Town Hall. The event will have live music and give locals a chance to soak officers and town officials in a dunking booth. Ayden’s event also features a school supply collection that will be donated to local schools.
Fountain also has scheduled an event to feature a back-to-school giveaway starting at 7 p.m. at Shirley Mitchell Park.