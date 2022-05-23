An expert on the history and development of cultures in eastern North Carolina will speak at the Farmville Public Library today about the Tuscarora and other native peoples.
The library will host professor Arwin Smallwood at 6:30 p.m. Smallwood will speak on the Tuscarora of North Carolina. The talk will follow the lives of indigenous people through the mid-1800s.
A group welcoming of all people (they probably absorbed the Lost Colony remnant), the Tuscarora experienced a diaspora after the Tuscarora War that spread them around North Carolina, the eastern United States, Canada and the Caribbean. This in-person program is free, and the public is invited.
An expert on the history and development of African American, Native American and European cultures in eastern North Carolina, Smallwood is a professor and chair of the Department of History and Political Science at North Carolina A&T University. He was recently awarded the Gov. James E. Holshouser Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Service from the University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors.
Smallwood was born in Windsor, North Carolina, and raised in Indian Woods. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science in 1988 and his master’s in history in 1990 from North Carolina Central University. He received his doctorate in early U.S. and African American history from The Ohio State University in 1997.
Art display
The Farmville Public Library is currently displaying pieces from Walter Alligood’s sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade art classes. Forty works are included, ranging from self-portraits to caricatures of the classic “American Gothic” and abstract flowing lines with color focal points. All are invited to visit and view this wonderful student presentation.
Connie K. Widney is adult services librarian at the Farmville Public Library.