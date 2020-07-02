While the N.C. Republican Party Convention in Greenville is canceled, the organization will select delegates to the national convention via virtual meetings, its leader said.
N.C. GOP Chairman Michael Whatley blamed Gov. Roy Cooper and his administration for the disintegration of the state convention, to be held at the Greenville Convention Center next week.
In an open letter to Republicans, Whatley wrote that “we are deeply disappointed that Gov. Cooper and his team have made it impossible for us to move forward with a physical convention.”
Whatley said the party had agreed to limit attendance at the convention center to less than 25 percent of capacity, require masks and take other precautions to protect delegates and others.
State Health Director Betsey Tilson recommended to a party attorney this week not to hold the in-person event, especially given the recent increases in the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, The Associated Press reported.
“The risk of this event could result in a large number of cases and severely ill people requiring hospitalizations and could jeopardize our ability to move forward in easing restrictions.” Tilson wrote Monday.
Tilson had offered ways to modify the event to decrease the risk of transmission because “you insist you will proceed with the event.” Those recommendations would have capped business sessions to about 150 people and meals to 65 people, she wrote. The state GOP had once expected 1,250 people to attend a full convention, according to her letter.
Greenville Convention Center CEO Rhesa Tucker said on Tuesday the state GOP agreed to cut attendance to 600 people. Party officials also committed to cutting it from a multi-day event to one day, Tucker said.
The requirements for mass gatherings are the occupancy be either 50 percent of a room’s occupancy or 12 people per 1,000 square feet, whichever is the smaller number, Tucker said. That meant only 345 people could be in a room designed to hold 3,000.
There also were restrictions around the service of food in a banquet-type setting. The measures to control the spread of the virus made an in person convention it impossible, she said.
In a Facebook posting, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, a registered Republican, said he talked to Whatley on Tuesday, “and he is committed to hosting another event in Greenville in the future.”
Connelly said Whatley had positive comments about city and the staff at the Greenville Convention Center.
“Remember dollars are not red or blue and those green dollars all spend the same way,” Connelly wrote.
The GOP convention was originally scheduled for May but the organization pushed it back in March after stay-home measures took hold to curb the pandemic.
The North Carolina Democratic Party held a virtual state convention in early June.