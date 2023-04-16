...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 400 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until late this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM EDT Sunday was 13.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 10.0 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 07/08/2013.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
June marks the arrival of hurricane season which lasts through Nov. 30.
CHARLOTTE — Climate researchers at North Carolina State University predict the upcoming hurricane season could produce more than a dozen storms.
They estimate there will be 11 to 15 named storms in the Atlantic basin, which covers the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, according to their 2023 Atlantic hurricane season prediction models.
There were 17 storms in 2022, just as NC state researchers predicted last year, according to the hurricane database from the North Carolina State Climate Office. But this year, they’re not expecting the hurricane season to be as active.
“The number of named storms predicted is at the higher end of the long-term averages, but at the lower end of more recent 30-year averages," according to Lian Xie, professor of marine, earth and atmospheric sciences at NC State.
The long-term (from 1951 to 2022) average of named storms is 11, and the more recent average (from 1991 to 2020) is 14. Of the predicted storms for this year, six to eight may grow strong enough to become hurricanes, and two to three could become major hurricanes, researchers explained.
The researchers said their data findings also indicate that there’s a chance of three to five named storms forming in the Gulf of Mexico, with one to three becoming hurricanes, and up to one becoming a major hurricane.