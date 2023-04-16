Hurricane Preparedness

June marks the arrival of hurricane season which lasts through Nov. 30.

 NOAA

CHARLOTTE — Climate researchers at North Carolina State University predict the upcoming hurricane season could produce more than a dozen storms.

They estimate there will be 11 to 15 named storms in the Atlantic basin, which covers the entire Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, according to their 2023 Atlantic hurricane season prediction models.

