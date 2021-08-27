The North Carolina State Fair has welcomed more than 1 million guests five times since 2010 and fair officials hope that this fall will be the sixth time that mark is eclipsed.
The fair was canceled last year for the first time since World War II because of COVID-19.
Fair Manager Kent Yelverton told the audience at a recent Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program that plans for the October event are moving forward.
The 153rd State Fair will run 11 days from Oct. 14-24 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Yelverton said the fair is among the top 20 in the country in annual attendance. Attendance in 2019 was almost a million visitors.
“We are full-speed ahead,” Yelverton said at the Aug. 18 event. “Ticket sales are going well. We look forward to having everyone back. It’s going to be worth the wait.”
Yelverton doesn’t think the current surge in COVID-19 cases will affect this year’s State Fair. He said the event is not currently under any capacity restrictions or other mandates related to the pandemic.
“We don’t anticipate any capacity restrictions or mandated masks,” Yelverton said. “It will be a safe event and we depend on the fairgoers to do their part. We encourage vaccination and we encourage people to give the people around them some extra space this year.”
One of the major changes this year is that the Got To Be N.C. pavilion will be moved to Dorton Arena. Got To Be N.C. promotes the state’s agricultural products and goods.
Dorton Arena will also host the Public House, which features North Carolina craft beers and wines.
Since it opened in 1952, Dorton Arena has been the centerpiece of the fairgrounds and in the past has hosted livestock competitions and,0 more recently, concerts and the folk festival.
“This year we are going to move Got To Be N.C. on to the main floor of the arena to showcase our own,” Yelverton said. “We are about agricultural in North Carolina and we are going to take over that floor to showcase the members’ merchandise.’’
The first State Fair, held in 1853, and was a four-day event that attracted around 4,000 people a day.
Electricity came to the fair in 1884 and the first Midway rides began operation in 1891. Food booths operated by church and civic groups became a staple in 1900, Yelverton said.
In 2010, the State Fair saw more than 1 million visitors for the first time on the 344-acre State Fairgrounds.
“That is a level that we have achieved four times over the years,” Yelverton said.
More recently a military parade was first held at the fair in 2014 on Military Appreciation Day.
“We feature a Bradley fighting vehicle and about 100 reenactors representing North Carolinians involved in military conflicts throughout history,” Yelverton said.
A year later, the Home Grown Music Festival was added where all the musical acts during the fair have a connection to the state.
“We will host all North Carolina music,” Yelverton said.
The Public House first opened in 2017 and was the first time that alcohol was offered at the state fair. The Public House features 80 state craft breweries and wineries.
“We continue that today,” Yelverton said.
Today is takes over 600 workers to set up and then run the State Fair, Yelverton said.
“We do become one of the largest cities in North Carolina,” Yelverton said. “We have between 150,000 and 160,000 people visit in any single day. That is a lot of people to get in and to get out.”
Yelverton said the State Fairgrounds is more than just the host of the annual State Fair. The State Fairgrounds hosts over 500 public and private events annually, attracting an additional 2 million visitors.
That includes the state’s largest indoor flea market that operates every month but October. Other events include the Southern Farm Show, the Dixie Deer Classic, sporting events, wedding receptions and camping among others.
“The fairgrounds is a popular rental site,” Yelverton said.