Active living advocates across Pitt County are working with The Daily Reflector to promote NC Year of the Trail by informing readers about great local opportunities to get outside. This is the first column in an ongoing series.
This is the NC Year of the Trail, and in Pitt County, there’s an app for that.
NC Year of the Trail is a broad-based, once-in-a-generation statewide campaign to promote and celebrate hike, bike, paddle and equestrian trails and greenways that showcase the state’s beauty, vibrancy and culture.
The campaign will educate all North Carolinians about the state’s rich trail resources — how to find and use them, how to support them and how trails can support a more prosperous economy.
Pitt County got ahead of the curve in that regard in 2018 when it began the development of the Parks and Facilities in Pitt County App — a first-of-its-kind app that places information about all the county’s parks on any smartphone.
The idea was born after the staff at Pitt County Health Department started talking about ways to promote active transportation as part of the Healthy Communities strategy.
A suggestion of placing way-finding signage in communities to point residents toward more active alternatives was shared with the local Walkability Collaborative to identify projects aligning with the Healthy Communities strategy.
An update to the current bicycle map was then suggested. Further discussion highlighted the limitations of printed maps such as printing costs and the need for frequent updates. As the discussion continued, the idea of an app was introduced.
The initial meeting to discuss the app was held with representation from Public Health, Planning, Community Schools and Recreation and Transportation. A planning representative suggested working with local public school students to create the app.
As planning reached out to the school system, public health worked to secure funding. The local school system’s Early College High School coordinated with the Girls Who Code after-school program, a national organization on a mission to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does.
Students involved in this project had a real-life experience in building an app from the ground up. They met with parks and recreation professionals to secure information, worked with Buildfire technicians to build the app, and spent hundreds of hours of their own time during afternoons and holidays to complete the Parks and Facilities in Pitt County App. This app is the first of its kind in North Carolina and perhaps across the nation.
Most importantly this app allows residents of all ages to use their smartphones or check out selected websites to find parks and facilities based on their interests. This includes trails, greenways and TRACK Trails across Pitt County. It also gives participants an opportunity to make comments and share ideas for improvements and additions.
Creation of the mobile app also allows the local parks and recreation departments to move from printed maps to a digital format. Elimination of paper maps reduces waste and increases communication efficiency — quickly sharing information about trail closures, park updates, etc.
Collaboration, such as the one with the schools, is one of the most advantageous outcomes.
Collaboration with the Pitt County Schools Early College High School at PCC established a new, mutually beneficial partnership. While the county has reached out to the schools to complete a project, the school system now has contacts in local government departments as well.
The app debuted in May 2022, after a pandemic delay, but just in time for NC Year of The Trail.
It’s available to download through Google Play and the App Store by searching Parks and Facilities in Pitt County. So download the app and hit the trail today.