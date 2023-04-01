Active living advocates across Pitt County are working with The Daily Reflector to promote NC Year of the Trail by informing readers about great local opportunities to get outside. This is the first column in an ongoing series.

This is the NC Year of the Trail, and in Pitt County, there’s an app for that.


Today’s column is from Eli Johnson and Alice Keene of Pitt County Planning and Allison Swart of Public Health.