With the East Carolina University Pirates set to compete with the Texas Longhorns at Clark LeClair Stadium this weekend, members of Greenville’s business community are hoping for a win on the diamond and in their pockets.
The NCAA Regional tournament hosted at ECU led to a bit over $1 million in estimated economic impact for the city last week. That came in the form of sold-out hotels, foot traffic to bars and restaurants, retail and gas stops.
“It was a sold-out stadium, obviously,” said Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We looked at what hotel occupancy was looking like before we got regionals and what they looked like after. A lot of our hotels went from having a 40-50 percent occupancy ... to being sold out.”
Schmidt said he spoke to restauranteurs who saw a notable uptick in their business. Marilyn Reichstein, general manager of Sup Dogs, said the regional brought profits during what is typically a lull in business.
“Looking at the numbers we definitely had a very good weekend,” Reichstein said. “Summer is one of our slower times and even on Monday we were busy.”
With the No. 8 Pirates set to host their very first Super Regional this weekend, Reichstein expects good numbers on and off the field.
“This weekend we’re expecting the same. A lot of people will be in town who wouldn’t normally be here. We’re expecting a lot of alumni. Hopefully our team does well and keeps moving on.”
Kaelyn Hamilton, a barista at Blackbeard Coffee Roasters, said that the uptick has customers who haven’t been to the area since 2020 stopping into familiar businesses.
“There are people coming from the games who are alumni who want to visit places they were (visiting) as an undergrad,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton, who recently graduated from ECU, said that it is good to see a bustling Greenville. It takes some of the sting away from having two years of college inexorably stripped away by the pandemic, she said.
“The past two years, my college experience, they just weren’t the same. I’ve worked here for three years so I’ve definitely seen a pick up in traffic just in general. It will be interesting to see people for the baseball games Friday, before or after.”
Schmidt said while the Super Regional is not as expected to bring as many people to town on account of Texas and ECU being the only two teams competing, it offers two exciting factors for the economy. The first is national exposure.
“There’s always a certain level of excitement when you do something for the first time,” Schmidt said. “The further away you are from where you’re going the sooner you have to get there. From Texas, you may come a day or two earlier before everything starts to get acclimated.
“(Something) we can’t calculate from a numbers standpoint is exposure. ... When you have 64 teams we were on ESPN+ streaming. Now, you’re more in the spotlight. There are less chances when you’re following college baseball. There aren’t games on at the same time. We have a 12 p.m. start for Friday and Saturday and both those games are already slated for ESPN2. ... ESPN, ESPN2 is what you want.”
The bureau will be looking at visitation, relocation and destination inquiries in the weeks after the tournament to see what that exposure means for the area.
The second economic advantage is what Schmidt calls “explore hours,” meaning the tighter window for gameplay will be bookended by ample time to step out and see the city.
“A lot of people who come to a regional will buy a pass and they’ll watch every game,” Schmidt said. “This is a 3-4 hour baseball game and then you’re done until tomorrow.
“There’s more downtime. You may tailgate in the morning, you may want to tailgate a little after, but you still have a lot of time to explore the community.”
ECU’s play — winning 18 games in a row leading into the regional tournament — is what gave the city this opportunity, but Schmidt and his team are using it to show visitors and viewers that Greenville and Pitt County’s reputation as a passionate, fan-friendly community is well earned.
“This is a great thing for our community on so many levels,” Schmidt said. “It can be anything from kids watching in high school saying ‘East Carolina — I want to visit there.’”